how to wear tight jeans in autumn winter I iOWoman

ANDhoping for minimal looks and at the same time a great forerunner of trends, Kendall Jenner always finds a way to amaze fans with new easy but impressive combinations. The last ones in order of appearance see the jeans tight indigo as a key piece, combined with tops in warm shades of beige and brown. With an inevitable touch of black.

Kendall Jenner: How to wear tight jeans

Put away the shorts and summer micro dresses in the closet, for Kendall Jenner it’s time to brush up on the collection of denim. One of her favorite jeans in the wardrobe is the model Danielle by Khaite, with a high and narrow waist. A chic and feminine trousers that the supermodel combines with the men’s crewneck sweater in polka dot jacquard work by Acne Studios. Multi-shade in earth tones, the knitted garment is perfect to combine with shoulder bag in brown crocodile print signed Peter Do. The look full of trendy inspirations is completed with the square toe boots by The Row, deep black like the shielded sunglasses by Gentle Monster.

Kendall Jenner

New York, October 13, 2021. Kendall Jenner in Acne Studios’ jeans and shirt. (Getty photo)

… And with the brown midi trench coat

As we know, the classics do not get bored when they are reinterpreted in a contemporary way. Kendall Jenner decides that to elevate classic tight boyfriend jeans, in Fall 2021 there is nothing better than a brown trench coat.

Kendall Jenner

New York, October 14. Kendall Jenner with jeans and brown midi trench coat. (Getty photo)

The single-breasted overcoat from the masculine cut is midi, oversize and without the belt at the waist. The glam detail? The silhouette voluminous and flared similar to that of the maxi bag in black leather, in pendant with i androgynous boots. The fil rouge of unisex style returns in the tank top – XS – with a round neckline and in a gray melange that lights up the outfit with determination, but in a sort of autumnal sweetness.

