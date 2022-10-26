How to wear trendy Birkenstock Boston clogs with your outfits

‘In my opinion, clogs don’t need to be defended,’ says British Vogue’s Digital Director, Kerry McDermott, ‘especially when it comes to the taupe Boston, which I’ve been trying in vain to buy for a few months now.’ the characteristic Comfortable shoe it’s suddenly infinitely more attractive than any designer stiletto. ‘Life is already hard enough to add sore feet to the formula,’ adds the expert.

Sienna Miller agrees. The same goes for Kendall Jenner, Kaia Gerber and Kristen Stewart, a group of women with very different personal styles who find common ground in the warm interior and softly structured exterior of this functional footwear.

In the case of the former, the port-colored, shearling-lined Bostons are in keeping with her innately bohemian sense of style.

When were Birkenstock Boston clogs created?

Originally launched in 1979, the cozy clogs were a natural extension of the birkenstock sandals, but offered all-weather toe protection in addition to the orthopedic benefits of their iconic soles. These clogs became a hit on college campuses in the ’80s and have remained on the fashion fringe ever since.

When brands like Dior and Manolo Blahnik knocked on the door of this German firm, the Bostons suddenly leveled off and found a place in the luxury market.

For Jenner, a self-proclaimed ‘grandma’ who finds happiness in quilted Bode jackets and Bostons (she and her friends being Gen Z) these Birkenstocks are no longer a favorite of marathon runners or chefs’ footwear, and they went on to have actual fashion credentials. Like them, it was difficult for us to get away from heels until we saw the advantages of this Comfortable shoes.

Kristen Stewart’s tan pair is all we need. GettyImages.

Which ones are more comfortable? Boston clogs or UGG boots?

Consider, then, the parallels between Birkenstocks and UGG boots. Like the revival of the Boston, there was nothing more 2020 than the return of the fur-lined boot. We succumbed to them during quarantine and took solace in the fact that Kaia, Kendall, EmRata, Irina Shayk and others also wore these comfortable booties.

Popular brands from Y/Project to Molly Goddard jumped in to collaborate with the iconic boot brand, and we saw multiple versions once worn by Lindsay Lohan and Madonna.

Birkenstock clogs and UGG boots they have become household counterparts during a period of chaos, but have prevailed afterward. How are we supposed to give up that comfort and security when everything else seems to be in constant flux?

The Hemline Index suggests that skirt hems go up (and fashion gets funnier) when the stock market is up, so it’s no wonder we’re at the other end of the spectrum right now, hibernating in fur-lined boots of sheep

The best-selling shoe in the world? Rather the most comfortable and the one we want to take everywhere.

Birkenstock – Gray Boston with buckle. Courtesy. Birkenstock – Boston Blacks. Courtesy. Birkenstock – Boston black with sheepskin. Courtesy. Birkenstock – Boston with buckles. Courtesy.

Article originally published in Vogue UK, vogue.co.uk.