How to Wear White Pants and Sneakers Like Salma Hayek

It hasn’t even been a month since we last saw each other Salma Hayek no makeup and in a bathing suitA gesture that must have seemed liberating for the queen of the big screen and red carpet, as in February the actress even posed after washing her face after a swim session.

but this time abandoned bathing suit Back to uploading a photo to her Instagram profile where she shows off her natural beauty, but this time riding a horse on the beach during golden hour With white pants and sneakers.

and although the Mexican star has already shared Her secret to looking fabulous in a bikini At 56, this time he revisits the formula no makeup or filters Her hair was tied in two braids, and with comfortable pants, ‘Chasing sunsets 🌅 #vivamexico’, read his post on the social network, where he was riding on a beach in Los Cabos. with white sneakers during golden hour and verifying Salma Hayek is the queen of natural photos,

the makeup artist already said PurpleGuerlain’s creative director of makeup, Jo Wearing make-up on a daily basis threatens mental health, Perhaps that’s why the Mexican publishes these kinds of scenes with some regularity, which he once wrote along these lines: “I wake up and count how many white hairs and wrinkles crept into the party this morning. Are.” Because it is like that, in the last video you can even see spots on the face and uneven skin tone, and nothing happens. after all, Signs of aging are also signs of lifeAnd what better than to display such beauty with her at the age of 56.

Along with was her makeup-free face two peaks separated in the middleOne of those somewhat childish beauty gestures that takes years, like dyeing all of your hair the same color, with or without highlights—the latter is the beauty trick that Dakota Johnson took to bright gothic brown. Adopted at the time of adoption. less is always moreEspecially as the years go by, and Salma knows it and displays it like no one else.

Article originally published at Vogue Spain, vogue.es.

