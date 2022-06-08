how to wear wide leg pants this summer

Dakota Johnson, her style and her best looks

Wide-leg pants are a trend that has been accompanying our looks for several years to be placed as one of those joker garments from our wardrobewhich has the virtue that feel good regardless of the body you have and that also offer that plus of style that we demand so much. Whether it’s winter, or like now spring at the gates of summer, we continue to wear it; and the last one to show us -and inspire us- on how we can dress it has been Dakota Johnson.

The American actress, whom we have seen walking around New York with her boyfriend, the singer Chris Martin, lead singer of the iconic British band Coldplay; that has a timeless style, one of those that you always have to “watch” because they are pure inspiration, this time he has not left us one of his traditional outfits with jeans that we like so much and have taught us so much. This Wednesday, for a day in which the rain made an appearance in Manhattan, Dakota opted for a spring layered look.

The 32-year-old Fifty Shades of Gray actress opted for a casual “outfit” with extra elegance. wide black dress pantshigh waisted and straight leg, with frayed detail on the bottom. It is ankle length and I combined it with a pink basic printed t-shirt with vegetable motifs in gold on which he carried a pastel pink shirt long-sleeved but very fresh in tone -it is probably linen because of the wrinkles it has-, which was unbuttoned, rolled up and open as an overshirt.

To complete the look, the daughter of actors Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith added one of this season’s trending shoes, comfortable flat sole loafers in black with golden details on the buckle gucci.

