How to win a trip to Namibia with TIM Party Collection

An ecological and luxury safari is up for grabs. Participation is free, reserved for TIM customers

Between fiery red deserts and the indomitable waters of the Atlantic Ocean: Namibia is a surprising place.

Here time is suspended and nomadic peoples live together with wild animals in perfect harmony.

An “on the road” trip in this boundless land with an ancient charm allows you to closely observe the unspoiled nature, to immerse yourself in the tradition of local peoples, to treat yourself to moments of true relaxation framed by a breathtaking view.

How to win the trip

On TIM Party, initiatives continue to offer exclusive benefits to TIM customers and among these is the Party Collection, which from 4 November 2021 to 31 January 2022 is giving away a fabulous journey to discover nature: an ecological and luxury safari in Namibia.

>>> Enter TIM Party Collection

The travel program up for grabs

The prize is a nine-day, eight-night trip for two to Namibia with the Ecoluxury Safari formula.

Expert guides will accompany you to discover a land that will remain forever engraved in your memories. And you can also relax by the pool or on the wonderful terrace of a luxury lodge.

The travel program includes:

– the scheduled return flight from Milan or Rome Fiumicino to Windhoek, the capital of Namibia;

– transfers from the airport to the following destinations of the journey: Twyfelfontein, Kunene Serra Cafema, Etosha Park and finally the return to Windhoek;

– the stay in Eco Lodge, the luxury hotels surrounded by nature, in a double room for 8 nights, divided as follows: one night in Twyfelfontein for 2 nights, one in Kunene Serra Cafema for 2 nights, one in Etosha National Park for 3 nights, and finally the one in Windhoek for the last night. In each accommodation the treatment is full board.

– the guided excursion to the extraordinary archaeological site of Twyfelfontein;

– the game drive in search of the species that have best adapted to the climate of Namibia;

– cultural experiences to discover the traditions of the Damara;

– the quad-bike excursion on the Kunene dunes and meeting with the Himba, the local nomadic people;

– a safari with the lodge’s vehicles and rangers inside the Ongava private reserve;

– a 4×4 safari inside the Etosha Park, which is home to 114 species of mammals and 350 species of birds;

– health insurance for the entire duration of the trip.

Who can participate in the competition

Participation in TIM Party, as always, is completely free, and it’s reserved for TIM customers.

How to enter the competition

To participate in the competition, just log in to www.timparty.it.

If you are not registered yet, you can do it by following the simple procedures required on the site.

If you are already registered, log in with the MyTIM credentials (email and password).

Once this is done, click on the banner dedicated to the Party Collection and start playing.

As in all the Party Collection series contests, the game consists of collecting badges, that is, the “tokens of luck” to participate and win.

To obtain the right to participate in the final drawing, it is sufficient to have reached the minimum threshold of 15 badges in the period between 4 November 2021 and 31 January 2022.

For each day you play at least one game, you will receive a badge to participate in the Party Collection.

Each badge you collect beyond the fifteenth will allow you to accumulate new chances of winning. For example, if at the end of the contest period you have collected 17 badges, you will have 3 chances of winning in the final drawing: one for the first 15 badges, one for the sixteenth badge, one for the seventeenth.

In addition, participants who have activated the offer during this period TIM Unique get 5 free badges.

The gift of the 5 badges is also valid for every TIM customer who, during the period, has active the service of domiciliation of the invoice or automatic top-up.

In total, therefore, during this edition of Party Collection it is possible to get up to 10 of the 15 badges necessary to win the prize for free.

When will it be known who won the trip

The final draw will take place by March 31, 2022.

>>> Join TIM Party and start collecting badges

