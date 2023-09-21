When you think of The Sims 4: Seasons, you probably think of a weather refresh and vacation. However, one feature you may not notice right away is the lottery, a random holiday that allows you to win 1,000,000 simoleons for your household. Even with cheats, that’s considered a ton of money that you can buy almost anything you want. To find out more, read on to find out how to win the lottery in The Sims 4.

The Sims 4 – How to win the lottery

In The Sims 4, your odds of winning the lottery are random, and there are no ways to guarantee victory. However, having the Maximum number of adult Sims in your household. increases your odds slightly, giving you eight chances to win instead of one or two. However, each Sim must purchase a 100 Simoleon lottery ticket through their phone or computer.

While the base game limit is eight Sims in a household, it is possible to use mods to increase this limit.

Advice: If someone other than your Sim wins the lottery, you can befriend them and invite them to your home and transfer the winnings to your balance. While this is tricky if you’ve never met the Sim, it’s a quick way to get 1,000,000 Simoleon earnings if you’re familiar with them.

Unlike many holidays and traditions in The Sims 4, you cannot repeatedly activate the lottery through the “add holidays” calendar menu. While this works for almost all traditions in the game, lottery is one of the few that you won’t find in the list of traditions. In other words, not only does it appear randomly, but it is also rare compared to other holidays.

What happens when you win the lottery in The Sims 4?

Once the lottery event is over, the drawing will take place at 10 am the next day. If you win the lottery in The Sims 4, your Sim will receive 1,000,000 Simoleons in their household funds and a +3 Dazed mood that reflects their shock. You may also receive congratulatory messages from NPCs and requests to socialize after winning, which you can accept or decline.

The Sims 4 is available on PC, Mac, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.