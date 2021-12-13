How to wipe all data and reset Mac

16

























With the launch of the chip M1 in 2020, Apple has brought the world of Macs a lot closer to that of iPhones. It could not be otherwise with a chip like M1 that was developed starting from those, very powerful, that have equipped iPhones for years, and many concrete benefits are beginning to be seen.









For a long time (too long, according to some) erase all data and reset a Mac it was an inexplicably complex operation. Nothing to do, for example, with respect to what is needed on the iPhone, just to stay in the Apple environment, where just open the settings, go to General come on Transfer or erase iPhone and the reset is done. But evidently Apple has taken note of the difficulties and with the Mac M1 has worked on the simple deletion of data and consequent reset, and now the procedure is very simple. Here is one simple guide step by step to understand how to wipe all data and reset a Mac.

How to verify that you can proceed

To take advantage of the new procedure it is first of all necessary to verify that you have a Mac updated to the latest version of the operating system, that is macOS Monterey, and equipped with chip M1. To do this, just click on the apple icon in the upper left corner of any screen, and a second on Information on this Mac. If inside the window it says macOS Monterey and, just below, next to the Mac model the abbreviation M1, then you can use this simple method to delete data and reset the Mac.

How to wipe data and reset Mac

At this point we must again bring up theapple icon at the top left and call up the item this time System Preferences. Alternatively, you can take advantage of the Spotlight search by typing “system preferences” or open the folder Applications and start System Preferences from there. The first method is the quickest, but all three lead to the same result.

Once the window is open, you have to go with the mouse pointer on the item just next to the apple – always the same, top left corner – System Preferences and then locate the item Initialize contents and settings … After clicking, the system will ask you to enter the administrator password, to be sure that we really intend to open this “delicate” menu.

Once you have identified yourself as an administrator with your password, the next window presents a series of options. The one of our interest to delete data and reset the Mac is in the lower right corner of the same window, that is the key Keep it going. At this point the interface asks you to enter another password, this time that of the iCloud account, so to speak the same one used to authorize the download of any application.

This is thelast step, because after entering the correct password, a final warning informs you about the consequences of the action: if you really want to delete the data and reset the Mac, you have to confirm to start the process, which is automatic. To the term, you are welcomed by the setup wizard, the one you find, so to speak, on any newly purchased Mac.