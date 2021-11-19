How to withdraw at an ATM even without a card

ATM, all true: you can withdraw your cash even without a card. Here’s how to do it in a couple of simple moves

How many times in our life we could not withdraw, even if we needed it, why did we leave the card at home? Many, probably. It has certainly happened at least once in a lifetime and it would be the case that it never happens again, considering the urgency that could often be there or simply to avoid the hassle of a double path.

Yet the solution to all this, in general unawareness, exists and how. Which? Withdrawal without using the card, a new technique recognized with the denomination cardless but not yet completely absorbed by the Italians. A real shame, considering the extreme convenience of being able to go to the ATM to withdraw cash at any time and regardless of whether or not the reference card is in your wallet.

Bancomat, cardless withdrawal: how to do it

There are now several banks that offer this service to their customers, such as Intesa Sanpaolo or Bancobpm. But how is it possible to withdraw without a card? With only the use of a tool that is now practically an extension of our body and we can never forget: the smartphone. In fact, the mobile phone is enough, plus the app of the reference institute, and that’s it.

Just touch any button on the door to bring up the QR code, which will go framed with the camera to create an automatic connection between the cash desk and the device. At that point, once logged in with the account, all you have to do is insert your fingerprint or simply the pin code.

“You can make cash withdrawals without your card at all the Intesa Sanpaolo Group’s automatic fast machines in Italy, while it is not available at the fast tellers with assistance”, specifies Intesa San Paolo.