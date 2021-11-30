How to work on multiple ideas in parallel, and turn them into digital businesses

In the United States in the mid-nineties a different way of creating innovative startups was born, that is, companies of products and services still under development but with strong possibilities for growth. The goal is to be able to work in parallel on several ideas and test their strength: the best become companies ready to attract the human and financial capital necessary to successfully position themselves on the market. This is how startup studios are born: unlike accelerators, which aim to improve and grow a startup created by someone else, startup studios conceive, develop and implement startups internally. In fact, a specialized team works full time on several ideas in parallel. In Italy one of the few companies to follow this creative approach is Djungle Studio.

Born in Turin in 2021, Djungle Studio works on original ideas to package digital startups, experimenting and identifying the best formula to optimize creative and production processes. In this way, it tries to minimize the criticalities of what is usually a risky investment, offering startups ready for acquisitions and investments. According to Djungle Studio, the functioning of a startup studio can in part be compared to that of a film studio: starting from some ideas, thanks to the collaboration of the different departments, several films are written, directed, produced in parallel, ready to be distributed. The films are different, but the common creative, productive, stylistic practices can be glimpsed.

Djungle Studio is a horizontal startup studio, that is, it operates in different thematic areas, as opposed to the so-called vertical ones, which do so in only one thematic field, for example exclusively in that of health. The choice to work on transversal issues is a direct consequence of its mission, that is to commit itself to finding technological solutions to the problems of everyday life.

Among these problems that the studio has already tried to solve is the so-called “paradox of choice” in the field of food delivery: faced with a very wide range – such as that of apps for ordering take-away food today – we finish for not being able to choose, a bit like what happens in the face of the many proposals of streaming platforms. In 2021 Djungle Studio thus created a service that chooses lunch instead of the user. In doing this, according to its creators, she ironically assumes the role of a “mother”: she autonomously decides what to cook, but she knows the tastes, and above all the “dis-tastes”, of her “children”. Hence the name, MAMMT.

Once the MAMMT app has been downloaded, when placing the order the user provides some information, such as unwelcome foods or foods that cannot be eaten. MAMMT is then connected to a network of traditional cuisine restaurants that package the “surprise” meal. Over time, MAMMT “learns” to know the user through his feedback left at the end of the lunch, avoiding combinations that are not liked and proposing the most popular ones (for example larger portions or the choice to eat more pasta).

The process leading up to MAMMT shows how Djungle Studio’s collaborative work unfolds. During a Djungle Camp – a quarterly appointment for creative discussion and strategy – the idea was born of a service capable of improving the way people eat during their lunch break. The so-called “discovery” process was then initiated, investigating, through analysis and field research, all the problems that workers may have in getting a meal during their lunch break.

This phase is followed by that of “validation”: a solution to the problem is designed that takes into account the results obtained in the previous phase. In this case, the problem identified was precisely the paradox of choice che, together with the lack of time and the repetition of the usual options, meant that the delivery apps were not an exhaustive solution. Lthe solution was to create a system to which this choice could be delegated.

After probing the possible interest of the public for a solution of this type, in April 2021 Djungle Studio started the test phase with its first ten users. Djungle Studio’s tests are designed to be simple: in this case the orders were collected on WhatsApp and the meals prepared by a restaurant next to the studio headquarters.

Having obtained positive feedback, in May Djungle Studio activated the last step (“MVP and prototyping”): the activation process on the territory of the app has begun, present for now throughout Turin and in some areas of Milan. The diffusion of certain digital services also depends on the different configuration of the territories, as demonstrated by the strategic choices of Djungle Studio.

In Turin we started in May from some central areas to arrive in September to cover the entire city, with a spread like wildfire. On the other hand, the approach to Milan is different. Djungle Studio decided to start in October from a limited area, some ZIP codes of the Garibaldi district, significant for the high concentration of offices and therefore of possible users. Subsequently, the diffusion will take place in a patchy way, that is, some areas of the city not connected to each other, but always united by the high concentration of offices, will be “lit”.

Djungle Studio is also working on other practical solutions to everyday problems. For a better management of personal time, Alfreedo is being tested, the virtual assistant to whom to delegate the resolution of annoying bureaucratic deadlines and daily chores. Eaas, on the other hand, is a platform software designed for e-commerce, to help brands improve customer experience and create personalized experiences also through gamification. It was used for example to create the Flying Tiger app. Another project in progress, but still in the initial phase, is dedicated to changing access to credit, and the relationships that determine it, also through the new possibilities offered by cryptocurrencies.