How to write on WhatsApp with colored letters

Customize your WhatsApp texts to give your conversations more color. We explain how to write with colored letters in the app.

Text customization options in WhatsApp are limited. The messaging platform does give us the ability to write in bold, strikethrough text, italics and much more, but to write on WhatsApp with colored letters you have to resort to third party applicationsbecause the app does not have that tool.

Fortunately, in the Google Play Store there are several applications that allow us to play with the text that we write in WhatsApp. We have selected the best options, which have a Simple interface and easy to use. If you want to give a little color to your chats, you just have to download any of these free apps to make it.

Best apps to write on WhatsApp with colored letters

Writing with colored letters on WhatsApp is possible, but there are a number of details that we must take into account. The first of them is the one the number of colors available in the apps we talk about next is limited. Also, most apps that offer this option has adsso it becomes a bit annoying to use them.

If despite these details, you want to try writing with colors on WhatsApp, we will tell you everything you need to know about apps that allow it.

bluewords

Stylish Text

Fonts

The first application that we want to recommend is called bluewords and you can download it completely free of charge from the Google Play Store. When you open it, you will find tons of different text fonts that you can use to write in WhatsApp or in any other application. the first you will see It’s called “Blue Letters” and, as its name suggests, it allows you to write blue color text.

BlueWords also gives you the option to write white letters on a black background through the fonts. “Dark Round Letters” and “Dark Square Letters”. You just have to tap on the one you like the most and write the text you want to share in the text field. Automatically, you will see a preview in top bar.

If you like the final appearance of the text, you can copy it to clipboard or share it directly via WhatsApp. However, you must bear in mind that depends on the device that has the receiver the fact that he can read the letters with colors or not. By the way, this app has ads.

Another good application to write colored letters on WhatsApp is Stylish Text, which you can also install on your Android mobile without paying anything. When you open the app, you will find a list with all the fonts that make up its catalog. What interests us in this case is number 5, a font with a blue outline and a white fill.

In this case, you must write the text directly at the top of the app, in the field that says “Write here”. Enter the text you want to customize there and you will be able to see its appearance in the different formats. Then go to number 5 and tap on the WhatsApp icon on the right to share it on the messaging platform.

Again, if the other user has a unsupported device, such as an iPhone, they will not be able to see the original aesthetic of your text. Again, we find ads in the application, although they are not too annoying.

The last recommendation we want to make it’s called Fonts and it’s also free. When opening it for the first time, the first thing we find is an ad. After a few seconds, we finally access the catalog of text fonts that the application offers us.

There are dozens of options available, although the one that interests us is the last one, with the layout in blue and the interior in white. As in the previous app, the first thing you have to do is write the text in the “Your Text Here” bar. By doing so, you will see how that text looks in the different fonts. Afterwards, you will only have to tap on the button to the right of the source to copy the text or share it via WhatsApp.

Fonts also offers us another option to write letters with colors in WhatsApp. It is through one of the tabs at the bottom, the one with the letter A and the icon of a pen. here we can write text and select color what we want However, in this case what is created is an image in which the text you have created appears, you cannot directly share the lyrics.

As you can see, the options for writing with colored letters on WhatsApp are, at the moment, limited. Even so, it is interesting to be able to count on these free applications to personalize the text and give another “look” to our conversations.

