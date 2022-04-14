How to zoom with one finger on Google Maps

Share

The oldest trick in the world… or not.

Although Google Maps hides countless tricks, there is one in particular that goes unnoticed by the majority of users: zoom with one finger.

It is a gesture that is not too well known and that greatly facilitates the interaction with the Google application, since it allows us to move faster around the maps without having to zoom in or out with the usual pincer gesture with thumb and forefinger. The trick takes available since 2013 and it works on both Android and iOS.

Google Maps: how to zoom with one finger

To zoom in on Google Maps with a single finger, you only have to give two taps on the screenyes, you will have to hold your finger on the second touch. With your finger on the screen make a small movement up or down depending on whether you want to zoom in or out.

if you slide upwards after that second touch you will see that zoom outwhile if you slide down the zoom will increase. Also, depending on the speed with which you move your finger, the zoom will have more or less depth. In this way, if you want adjust the zoom more precisely you just have to slide your finger more little by little, while if you want to swipe away you will have to make a quick movement.

Everyone should try this Google Maps trick

Under these lines you have a little video where the effect is seen. As you can see, there is not much mystery.

Ultimately, it is a gesture the sea of ​​simple which can be very useful for us to handle Google Maps with greater agility, moving around the map using only one of our fingers.

