How travel has changed in 2021: news and returns

Although 2021, unlike 2020, was a year of reopening, what is about to end is a 365-day period characterized by the pandemic. It is true, we are no longer closed at home or confined within our regions, but we still wear masks and we are always at the mercy of infections. Situations that, inevitably, they also influenced the world of travel.

2021: a new era of travel

What has brought 2021 in regards to tourism is a real new era. First of all, a series of comforts have returned that, in 2020, we had to give up. At the same time, we still have to deal with different, and often very rigid, security protocols. Finally, the vaccines have arrived that have revolutionized the situation.

Vaccines (and the Green Pass) first of all

At the end of 2020, the Covid-19 vaccines made their debut. For many of us it was a time of rebirth, what we hoped was really the beginning of the end. At the same time, however, we were afraid that our turn for the vaccine would not come soon and that, perhaps, we would have to wait until the end of the summer. also to start traveling again.

Instead, around June 2021, serums began to be widely available to everyone. In fact, as a matter of safety, many cruise lines and tour operators have decided to require that all passengers be fully vaccinated.

Basically, the vaccine not only protects us in order to contract Covid in a violent way and allows us to return to more or less normalcy, but it has also become essential for traveling: many countries require it to enter if you want to avoid quarantine, others (such as destinations we can only go to via the Tourist Corridors) without a full vaccination cycle just don’t let you get on the plane.

The vaccine is synonymous with the Green Pass, a certificate that is now essential both to overcome national borders and to access many indoor activities, such as restaurants and museums (not only in Italy). In short, Green Pass and vaccine have become the minimum requirements for a traveler.

The return of international travel

Thanks to vaccines, 2021 compared to 2020 marks a new era. It is no coincidence that this is the year of the great return of international travel (at least in part). After all, after the nightmare experienced at the outbreak of the pandemic, the traveler had the terrible fear that the borders could remain closed again this year.

While Australia, New Zealand and other popular travel destinations are still off-limits to international tourists, many other countries on the planet have reopened their doors. In fact, many Italians (even if the numbers of the past are unfortunately still far away) have resumed traveling far and wide, wherever possible.

Health insurance

The outbreak of the pandemic, the sudden cancellation of flights, infections abroad and many other unpleasant conditions have taught us one thing about all: it is always better to start with health insurance, in addition to the fact that many destinations require it compulsorily.

Fortunately, there are now policies available that include coverage due to Covid-19. An option that makes people feel, at least in part, safer to travel, especially knowing they are protected in case something goes wrong.

A swab, thanks!

It seems like a lifetime has gone by, but it was only a year ago. We are talking about when, in many, we did not know the sensation of undergoing a tampon, indeed, in some cases it scared us as well. Today, it is required almost everywhere to travel and, above all, it is possible to do so even in places where at the beginning of the pandemic we would never have suspected – although unfortunately the problems, especially in this delicate phase, are not few.

But not only that, we have learned to take a Covid test also for our safety and that of others, especially when we travel to reunite with elderly family members and whom we have not seen for some time.

PLF and self-declarations

One of the first news of this summer, when the tourism sector seemed to be starting again brilliantly, referred to the fact that many Italians headed to Greece had been stopped at the airport because they had not completed the localization module, or the PLF.

At the end of this 2021 we all understood it: not only it must be completed to return to Italy from abroad, but also to access many European countries. Anyway, for those who still have doubts: here is a small and simple guide on how to download and compile it.

The importance of tour operators and travel agencies

The year that is about to end has put us in a position to rediscover theimportance of tourism professionals, such as travel agencies and tour operators. Yes, because if before the outbreak of the pandemic we preferred do-it-yourself to organized travel and if in the past year it seemed that the light never came for them, today, thanks to hard work and creative solutions, travel agents I’m still here and they are more needed than ever.

At this moment it is very important to plan an itinerary with an expert and with someone who will always be at “our side” during the trip itself. After all, the rules change abruptly, flights are still canceled and Covid has not stopped attacking. In case of difficulty a travel agent will be there, ready to find us a solution.

The popularity of proximity tourism and workation

It’s true, 2021 has allowed us to go back to crossing national borders. Still, there is a travel trend that has become increasingly popular: proximity tourism.

Many continue to feel a strong desire to discover fabulous places just a stone’s throw from home. Many Italians still seem to appreciate in an intense way what they find in their territory without perceiving, consequently, the need to cross borders.

Others, thanks to the advent of smart working, prefer to travel looking for a rather permanent solution: you start with your PC and choose the place to stop in order to also work. Simply put, 2021 was the year of the so-called workation.

The boom of trains and the advance of sustainable tourism

Finally, this year has led us to rediscover a vehicle that we had probably underestimated for a long time: the train. And in these 365 days in particular we have witnessed a real recovery of the railway heritage.

It is no coincidence that on 15 December 2020 the European Parliament approved the Commission’s proposal to designate 2021 as the European Year of Railways. Basically, we have resumed traveling by train not only for the charm of the experience itself, but also for an increasingly “cleaner” transport and, above all, for enhance our country too.