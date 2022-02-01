How Turin changes with Ricci: a director for Juric

The meaning of Ricci’s purchase for Torino: Juric will alternate it with Lukic. He is a playmaker, but he has good defensive numbers. The analysis

Vision and ability to play while keeping the ball on the ground: if you ask Samuele Curls what he does best, he will say something like this. The midfielder born in 2001 arrived at Turin in the January transfer market to respond to a specific need, which Juric had expressed after the defeat against Inter: “We are doing well on the pitch, we do a lot of things well, but we lack a bit of love for the ball“. If completing, as Ricci did, 819 passes out of 922 – 88.8% accuracy – and touching 1099 balls (more than Mandragora and Pobega, a little less than Lukic) falls into the category of love, then perhaps Juric has found. what he needed.

Ricci arrives in a team (and in a midfield) with an identity

Arrived on loan with obligation to redeem, for a sum that in total is just over 10 million euros, Ricci is among the most interesting market hits of the last January session, according to insiders. But how does it fit into this Turin? The footballer arrives in a team that already has a precise identity and in a department that he has found in Lukic, Mandrake And Pobega – in this hierarchical order – the most reliable interpreters. The team, in January, lost three supporting characters such as Baselli, Rincon and Kone, so first of all a graft was needed to complete the package. The club has chosen to invest in a player who, potentially, starts at the level of the three owners.

It will be the alternative to Lukic

In the dating game, Ricci is the alternative to Lukic, as Juric intends to continue the fruitful dualism between Mandragora and Pobega. In terms of numbers and characteristics, the combination between Samuele and Sasa holds up: Lukic is the one who has managed the ball possession of Torino most of all, as happened to Ricci in Empoli. In blue, with Andreazzolithe number 28 was the pivot of a three-way line, within a less impulsive and intense team, but more reflective than Juric’s Taurus.

Curly blow (also) for the future

It is reasonable to expect that Ricci, at least initially, will lose the centrality it had in Turin Empoli, where – in the first part of the season – he was the starter in 17 matches out of 21 played in Serie A (by the way, not bad, considering that he was on his debut in the top flight). But if he adapts quickly to Juric’s rigid setting, he could be established soon after a natural period of insertion. His is a purchase above all in perspective: next season, in fact, Toro will lose Pobega, who will return to Milan. Having someone like Ricci in the squad is good insurance for the future.

Those defensive numbers that Juric likes

Love for the ball is certainly Ricci’s main characteristic, and also the one that made him one of the most popular midfield directors in the league. But his defensive statistics are interesting, especially in view of his arrival at Turin. Ricci has performed so far 43 contrastsmore than Lukic, Mandragora and Pobega, won 30% of the pressing brought to the opponent – Pobega is at 35%, Lukic at 31% and Mandragora at 27% -, he made 25 blocks (Lukic is at 37, Pobega at 20) and 48 intercepts (Lukic is at 32). It is no coincidence that he was among the best in defensive stats – all figures are from Fbref – of Empoli. In a team that, like Toro, defends across the board and aggressively, this is a good starting point.

Where can you still improve?

A Ricci, described by numbers as a balancer and a game builder, perhaps still lacks presence and incisiveness in the goal area, to emerge in the Juric system. Making the necessary proportions between the way of playing of the Azzurri and that of the grenade, Samuele participates in about 1.24 shooting actions per game (i.e. the two offensive actions that lead to a shot) and 0.12 actions from goal per game ( the two offensive actions that help create a goal): Lukic takes part in 2.58 shooting actions and 0.39 scoring actions. There will also be time to improve on this front: Juric is in no hurry, he can work with Ricci without immediately expecting results.