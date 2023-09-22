Reflexes The Far Cry franchise should consider exploring new concepts and settings instead of sticking to the same modern aesthetic.

Ubisoft’s attempts to replicate the success of Far Cry 3 may be hurting the series, and a change of scenery could revitalize it.

A Far Cry game set in the Middle Ages could offer a unique and refreshing experience, combining the series’ open-world gameplay with a medieval aesthetic.





Besides Assassin’s Creedhe Very far The franchise appears to be one of Ubisoft’s biggest series right now and shows no signs of slowing down. While some players believe that the quality of the series has dropped a bit, the studio is apparently still hard at work on the next chapter. Nobody knows what will be next Very far That will still be the case, but there is a strong possibility that he will follow in the footsteps of his predecessors. However, the studio should take the concept to a whole new playing field.

After six main titles of varying quality, it may be time to Very far reinvent yourself a little. From time to time, Ubisoft has liked to dabble in wacky genres as seen in Far Cry New Dawn and Far Cry Primal. While those games may not have been the pinnacle of the franchise, the series should continue to experiment rather than sticking to the same modern aesthetic. Instead of simply trying to replicate far away 3 Once again, the next title should go somewhere the franchise has never gone before: the Middle Ages.

A medieval Far Cry game feels good

He Very far The series has mostly played with the same premise since its inception: a character is thrown into a hostile environment, gathers whatever tools he can, and must do whatever he can to escape alive. This formula gives players the freedom to run wild in huge, beautiful open-world landscapes. The games thrive by adapting the setting of an action movie, while sandbox worlds offer players plenty to do. However, the series has been going through a rough patch recently, so it’s the perfect time to explore a new concept.

Ubisoft has been trying to replicate the model of Far Cry 3 during years. It was a great game and successful, but chasing that success seems to be doing the series a bit of a disservice. Very far away 4 It felt too similar to the third game. Very far away 5 He hesitated when the story came, and Very far away 6 It just felt like more of the same. The open world chaos in these games can still be fun, but they need more than that to stand out. Getting away from the modern environment could give them what they need.

Ubisoft has dabbled a bit in exploring other eras with games like Far Cry Primal and Far Cry New Dawn, which were flawed but fun experiences. Instead of going back to the same thing it’s been doing for years, the studio should consider taking the Very far franchise until the Middle Ages. While it may not give players the same bombastic gameplay that the main series is known for, the formula primarily worked with Primitive, so it should definitely work in the era of monarchs and feudal lords. By taking some creative liberties, Ubisoft could create a Very far experience like no other.

TO Very far The game set in the Middle Ages could put players in the shoes of a knight in a tyrannical kingdom. It would be up to them to oust the regime and save the people living under it. To do this, players would have to engage in all sorts of open world shenanigans. Instead of guns and cars, they could navigate the streets on horseback and defend themselves against the enemy with a wide variety of melee weapons and explosive arrows. The game could still have everything that characterizes the series, but with a more medieval aesthetic. It would be a risk, but it would also be a breath of fresh air.

See you soon Very far The game is believed to be in development.

