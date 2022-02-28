How Ukrainians are raising cryptocurrency funds: $15 million has been donated so far

Cryptocurrency collection in Ukraine. (photo: CriptoNoticias)

While bomb attacks and anti-aviation sirens increase on nights of Ukraine, the support of the international population is in the form of donations for the Ukrainian army. Some soldiers have seen their supporters escape from financial institutions, which can block transactions, thanks to cryptocurrencies.

Volodymyr Zelensky’s junta, much more limited than the number and capacity of Vladimir Putin, received over $15 million worth of crypto through Come Back Alive, a Ukrainian non-governmental organization.

organization related, In the first 12 hours of last Thursday alone, donors sent nearly $675,000 to Bitcoin. However, the $15 million anonymous deed contribution has shot at the collection of the NGO during Friday.

Tom Robinson, chief scientist at blockchain analytics firm Elliptic, mentioned to CNBC that “cryptocurrency is particularly suitable for international fundraising, since it does not respect national borders and is able to resist blocking: there is no central authority that can block transactions, for example, in response to sanctions”.

Donations will subsidize a facial recognition app

This special way of obtaining donations to the Ukrainian army also satisfies the need to overcome the martial law imposed by Volodymyr Zelensky after reaching the progress of the Russian forces, limiting access to foreign currency, as well as withdrawal.

The problem gets worse when you take care of that patreonone of the platforms that NGOs use to implement collections, have currently blocked the page Come Back Alive.

“Patreon does not allow any campaign involved in violence or the purchase of military equipment, regardless of its cause,” as explained by the Patreon spokesperson on Bloomberg. The platform announced that it will return all donations collected to the user.

Patron. (photo: www.groupdeboss.com)

Donations have been used to raise national defense sources in one part, just $3.9 billion in 2021. However, it should be noted that the Ukrainian government approved an investment of around $870 million earlier this week.

Although the economic support provided by these supporters is practically insignificant compared to Russia’s capabilities, it will be used to equip Zelensky’s army with military equipment, medical equipment and drones.

In addition, part of the donation will go to the development of a application facial recognition which will identify people who may be Russian mercenaries or spies.

“Cryptocurrencies are increasingly used to finance collective wars, with the tacit approval of governments,” Robinson noted.

Facial recognition app to detect Russians in Ukraine. (photo: The Spanish)

A punk band and a powerful character support Ukraine with cryptocurrencies

Support for the Ukrainian diaspora is spreading around the world, although in most cases it should be limited to helping out in the form of cryptocurrency.

Sam Bankman Fried, founder of FTXa trading platform crypto assets based in the Bahamas, also joined the cause. In this case, the tycoon stated that will provide USD$25 to all users from Ukraine who are active on the app.

Sam Bankman Fried. (photo: CoinTelGraph)

On the other hand, a Russian punk group, known for his opposition to the Putin government, he also provided support through his platform UkraineDAO.

Pussy Riot recently launched this need to raise funds for civil organizations, such as Kiev Come Back Alive and Proliska, who worked to help the civilians of Donetsk and Luhansk.

UkraineDAO. (photo: Twitter)

