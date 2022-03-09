How useful are Turkish drones fighting in Ukraine? | The World | D.W.

In recent days, several videos of congratulations between Ukrainians and Turks have circulated on social networks. The Ukrainian military boasts of successfully using the Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2 drone against the Russian military, according to footage with English and Turkish subtitles. The images often show Russian vehicles and equipment being blown up or destroyed. However, the success of the TB2s during the Russian invasion of Ukraine has yet to be independently verified.

Ukraine has had TB2 drones since 2019 and has acquired about 50 of them in the last three years. Last Wednesday (2.03.2022), the Ukrainian Defense Ministry reported that it had acquired new drones and that they were combat-ready. On Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky celebrated the arrival of the drones.

Turkish drones are popular

As is customary for arms shipments, Turkey has made no comment on the matter. The world usually learns about these drones from media reports, their use in combat, or if the recipient country speaks up about it.

The TB2 was developed and produced by a Turkish company, Baykar Technology. The company is owned by two brothers and was founded in 1986. Since then it has grown into a giant Turkish arms manufacturer, owned by the Bayraktar family. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s son-in-law, Selcuk Bayraktar, is the company’s chief technology officer.

According to the company itself, its exports increased sevenfold between 2006 and 2021. The media reports that the TB2 has been ordered by 16 countries, including Ukraine, Azerbaijan, Morocco, Tunisia, Qatar, Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan. Poland was the first NATO member to buy the drone last year.

The Bayraktar TB2 is 6.5 meters long and has a wingspan of 12 meters. It can stay in the air for up to 24 hours and travels at a maximum speed of 220 kilometers per hour. Also, it is cheaper than other similar drones.

doCould TB2 influence the Ukraine war?

It is not clear how many TB2s Ukraine has, nor is it clear whether Turkey has already delivered its last order. But if Ukraine had all the drones it requested, could this change the outcome of the war with Russia?

Wolfgang Richter, a retired German Army colonel and a military expert at the German Institute for International and Security Affairs (SWP), doesn’t think so. According to him, drones can only attack one target at a time: “That means you can take out tanks or artillery pieces,” he told DW.

If the Ukrainian military had all the drones it asked for, it could inflict losses on the Russian military, but compared to ground fighting, the impact of drone warfare would be limited, Richter argued.

Baykar Technology maintains a close relationship with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

What is Turkey’s position in the conflict?

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has had a good relationship with both Russia and Ukraine for years. Turkey has supplied combat drones to Ukraine, but has bought Russian surface-to-air missiles, the so-called S-400 system.

Daria Isachenko, an expert on Security and Defense Policy at the SWP’s Center for Applied Studies on Turkey, believes that it will be more difficult to maintain that kind of balance in the future. In her opinion, Erdogan cannot afford to choose between Russia or Ukraine, as this would have serious economic and security consequences.

Russia cannot substitute for what the Western alliance offers Turkey, but neither can the West substitute for Russia in Turkey’s calculations, he added. Therefore, he believes that Erdogan will only do what is necessary.

Although Turkey has invoked the Montreux Convention and blocked the passage of Russian warships from naval zones it controls, Isachenko does not believe that Turkey will join the West’s sanctions regime against Russia.

“That could mean a quick response from Moscow,” Isachenko argued. “And this would then hit the Turkish economy hard, especially in areas like tourism, construction and wheat imports.” Turkey imports around 70% of its wheat from Russia. (you/cp)