How video games became the language of the culture of the future

The technology proposed by the video game industry is a pioneer in social engineering that builds the future of current consumption. Brands consult development studios to understand how their digital communities work and think of their possible metaverses in a gamer format. The construction of the cinema thinks about an interactive future and searches in graphic engines how to refine its representations beyond the traditional. Video games gamify technological progress and have formed a bridge to understand people’s consumption.

Not surprisingly, spaces like the Consumer Electronics Show have already opened up huge spaces dedicated to developer announcements and niche releases. After all, it is there that the importance of Pong was recognized, the 1975 Atari console that promised an interactive future under the slogan “Don’t stay alone watching TV…play with it!”.

By the time smartphone technology became popular, and Gaming is no longer synonymous with advanced technology, but rather a way of navigating everyday life. The download of applications, the interaction with notifications and social networks invited constant use and filled with digital vocabulary even for the most analog public.

The regional response to the types of gamer interaction they can be seen deautomatized in artistic productions that go even beyond Fortnite recitals and NFT fashion lines. Live-Coding concerts, exhibitions of procedural algorithmic works, and code-based video art are leading a cultural avant-garde that reflects daily interactions with video game patterns.

Live Coding Session at MIT

These places form meeting points such as the SPAMArts initiative, a space that promotes the appearance of digital art and points out the tension between innovation from marketing and cycles of technological obsolescence. This dialectic is a more than clear slogan in the gaming industry: the ninth generation of consoles has not yet determined a revolutionary catalog, but it has claimed the production of remakes or remastering of classics that marked their audience.

The world of video games itself responds to the gamer culture with its own productions: Resident Evil fans propose de-makes, a way of reviving the gameplay offered by previous technologies and that pose a melancholy perspective of the dialogue between players and players with one of your favorite franchises.

The SPAM Arts group also proposes to rethink the post-pandemic with the Cyborg Manifesto by Donna Haraway, an American feminist philanthropist who proposed that technology could be the space where social demands would find a common point and transcend all types of identity . The experiment that he poses in this “cyborg reality” is to use digitality as a new space for expression.

Own cultural production also exposes a public that demands from development studios spaces that reflect their needs. The Activision Blizzard scandal and its international impact shows that video games have a conscious public that wants the experiences of the industry to involve inclusive and safe realities.

On the other hand, the initiative of The Lego Group and Sony together with Epic Games to start building a “metaverse for boys” shows that companies have recognized how life has begun to express itself within the variants of gaming.

Technological and video game proposals of this nature need a regulatory framework that promotes the growth of the industry. The idea of ​​cultural growth is mediated by a network of variants that feed off each other: regionally, there is a need for a base to be able to provide developers with a space where they can develop.

Global Game Jam 2020 at Etermax.

As stated by Florencia Fole, vice president of the Association of Video Game Developers in Argentina, the sector needs “labor facilities to ensure local competitiveness, teachers and training, financing and access plans to specialized hardware to work with the technology that is required to international level”.

On the other hand, the institutional response from the state side has understood that the production of gaming and video games has a nucleus that is presented as a cultural industry. According to Alejandro Iparraguirre, Coordinator of Video Games at the Ministry of Culture of the Nation, gaming also fulfills the function of facilitating access to education, so his department has proposed the active inclusion of regional development actors in the Argentine Cultural Industries Market, which will be officially released on April 22.

Elden Ring

Although the development of the industry has not yet been established in an orderly manner and the digital keys seem chaotic even within the international avant-garde video game studios, reality has already digitized their meaning production processes: traditional technology responds in a gamer key.

