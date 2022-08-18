How Viola Davis and The Woman King could revolutionize Hollywood?

Viola Davis took a DNA test to define the right training according to her genetics and physique, in preparation for The Woman King

Based on the Agoji warriorswho protected the kingdom of Dahomey to West Africa during the 18th and 19th centuries, the film The Woman King will focus on General Nanisca (Viola Davis) who leads one of the most powerful military regimes in the entire world.

In her preparation for the character, both Viola Davis like his co-stars Thuso Mbedu, Lashana Lynch, Sheila Atim, and Adrienne Warrenhad to undergo intense training, ranging from athletics to weightlifting and high-performance exercises, in order to become the muscular female fighters of the Agoji army.

But what makes this workout different? And why could change the way Hollywood conditions its actors?

A training with a racial focus

To define the training, the cast resorted to DNA teststhrough which, the trainer and nutritionist Gabriela McClain, I will searchboost your natural abilities and solidify their respective strengths with an exclusive program.

“The DNA test helped us discover the best way to train for each one, and the best way to also protect their muscles and their bodies, because everyone is different” explained the specialist, also adding that there is no plan that fits all people, because due to the diversity of bodies and ethnic roots “We all need to train in different ways.”

Until a few years ago, the standard for training in the film industry was focused on defined plans for only two types of people: Caucasian men and women, between 175 and 190 cm tall. So the use of the genetic research to stop subduing the actors of programs that are not designed for them, marks an important milestone in both sports and entertainment.

On the diversity of bodies and the search for a Eurocentric standard, Viola Davis also shared her experience:

“When I was a child I wanted […] be slim, cute and delicate. But I always had a more muscular and robust body and I felt that the concept of the feminine did not fit with that canvas. And suddenly, with this role, my muscles, my arms, my thick legs and my deepest voice were perfect. I felt physically celebrated in every way.” Viola Davis for People

Davis added that, although there are times when a project is finished shooting, it passes without major impact on his life, the training of The Woman King It is something that has made him improve for the better.

On the other hand, Mclain affirms that the objective of the training, in effect, was not to reach a profile previously defined by the industry, but “make everything much more natural, just like what these women would look like if they were in battle, because it’s based on true stories.”

“I want us to be authentic, even with our own bodies. In the movies, there are always all kinds of enhancers that you can take to look one way and gain muscles and all that, but I didn’t want them to look like those figures, I wanted them to stay true to their bodies to look like warriors.” Gabriela Mclain for People

The importance of celebrating diversity

Training is not the only way in which cinema is beginning to change the way it works with actors of different ethnicities. Well, on tapes like BeastThe stylist Peaches Johnson whose specialty is working with the hair of people of African descent, was close to the production to define the style of its young protagonists.

In the same way, in the development stages of projects such as Preythe creative team received support and advice from the indigenous community Comanchein order to achieve a respectful representation of the tribe on the screen.

Likewise, in an exclusive interview for Fuera de Foco, the Mexican actor Tenoch Huerta addressed how Marvel also seeks to document itself through experts and people native to the cultures they seek to showcase in their films, as will be the case with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

“The company, the production, totally open, wishes, respectful, intelligent, sensitive. So is the representation. This is how things have to be done. With this love, this commitment and this humility.” Tenoch Huerta for Out of Focus

The Woman King will premiere in Toronto International Film Festivalwhere it will be presented by its director Gina Prince-Bythewood, Viola Davis and the actors John Boyega and Hero Fiennes Tiffin, who also participate in the tape.

