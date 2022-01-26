How Vlahovic’s Juve will play, Allegri’s intuition

Doeswill make the difference and immediately. If Dusan Vlahovic will confirm in Juve what he showed in the two groups (last year’s return, this year’s first leg) with the viola, Merry will be able to breathe. The goals will come. There are few in Europe of gunners of his level and strength. Someone approaches him to the first Batistuta and for temperament, for wickedness the comparison holds. […]

From Dybala to Bernardeschi, more assists for Vlahovic

[…] In Juve, Vlahovic will need Dybala, his assists and his inventions. In these two seasons with Fiorentina he has never played with a real number 10 behind him. […] With Dybala he will change his game, he will have the opportunity to look the goalkeeper more in the face and he will play less with his back to the opponent’s goal. More than for the maneuver, Merry he will use him as a gunner. In order to get in tune with Juventus immediately, he must find an agreement with theArgentine, he must trust his throws, his flashes, he must learn to seize the moments in which Dybala sees the opening for the good ball. And Dybala, in turn, must learn to serve him on his left foot, his strong foot. The outside players will also work for Vlahovic. Bernardeschimore than Kulusevski, seems the right player for assists from the baseline, the attack of the old former viola in favor of the future former viola can produce interesting movements in the opposing area. In the first four months as a Juventus player, Vlahovic will not find his old partner church. […] Then there is an extreme solution, that of double center forward, Vlahovic next to Kean (since Morata will leave), with Dybala attacking midfielder. It is the formula that brings Juventus to the rumble, al 4-3-1-2. Dusan has already played with a partner at his side, it happened at the beginning of last season with Kouame and with Cutrone. The distinguishing feature of this guy’s game is the ease with which he bonds with all kinds of partner. And the reason is simple: Vlahovic he only counts on himself.

