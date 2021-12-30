How was 2021 for bitcoins

AGI – If 2016 was the year of the explosion of cryptocurrencies, 2021 was that of their maturity. From the trading currency of the future, they have gradually established themselves as a speculative asset, capable of appealing to many financial giants. Bitcoin and its sisters have attracted huge amounts of money, reaching a capitalization of 2.5 trillion dollars.

But in addition to crypto, 2021 also saw the explosion of the phenomenon of digital collectables, in English non fungible token (NFT). Faces of the same coin forged by the unfathomable algorithms of the blockchain, the engine that keeps them alive.

As for Bitcoin, the mother of all cryptocurrencies, in the last 12 months it has gone from 30,000 to 47,000 dollars, although on two occasions it has reached 68,000 dollars. However, it will close the year with a 75% increase. Better did Ethreum which went from $ 731 to $ 3,791, an increase of 418% and without the fluctuations that characterized the older sister created by Satoshi Nakamoto in 2009.

But the increase affected the entire sector of digital assets and currencies. A photograph is given by Pew Research data: today 16% of the American population owns or has owned cryptocurrencies, while 5 years ago it was 1%. While in the world, Crypto.com estimates that there are about 220 million people with digital currency wallets, double compared to last year.

The role of Elon Musk

It is therefore no coincidence that the sector has had strong increases in the last 12 months. To guide them in the first part of the year were mainly the tweets of Elon Musk. The entrepreneur at the beginning of the year first opened the trading of Tesla in cryptocurrencies, then announced that the company to diversify the cash flow has bought 1.5 billion digital coins.

The effect on crypto prices is immediate: Bitcoin has advanced by 20% in a few hours to reach $ 48,000. This effect will last for the following months. In April it will reach $ 67,000. Musk will retrace his steps in May and declare Bitcoin energy-consuming and harmful to the environment.

Some will come to read in Musk’s move an indirect attack on China, where most of the ‘creators of cryptocurrencies reside, and an opening to the environmentalist policy of Joe Biden, who became president of the United States a few months earlier.

The repercussion on the evaluation of Bitcoin comes in a few hours: the crypto collapses for a series of days slipping up to $ 29,000 in July (- 59% from the peaks), also thanks to a series of measures against miners put in place by China and from fears of a new squeeze in the US.

The dogecoin case

But probably what best explains Musk’s role on crypto is the case of looking at the Dogecoin phenomenon. A substantially useless monenta, which owes its fortune perhaps exclusively to the nice icon that characterizes it (a Shiba Inu dog), which the founder of Tesla has repeatedly pushed on his social channels. The effect is that Dogecoin has seen its value grow by 4,252% in one year.

The nft phenomenon

But 2021 was also the year of the NFT. Their global market has hit $ 22 billion this year, as the craze for digital collectibles like Bored Ape Yacht Club and Matrix avatars has turned digital imagery into profitable investment assets. And it is a completely new phenomenon because there have been very few exchanges of this type of digital goods before this year.

NFTs have attracted investors from the art and cryptocurrency sector, aided by the seemingly unstoppable rush for digital gold. Although still difficult to understand to the general public, NFTs confer the ownership of a unique digital object, certified by the blockchain, or the engine that moves bitcoin, to a single person, and forever (unless he decides to sell it).

‘Digital’ art objects sold this year have hit record numbers, while the sector is starting to make its way into sports as well. Also in Italy, where Digitalbits, a US company, has become the main sponsor of As Roma, and has entered into agreements with clubs such as Inter. A rapidly growing market that for several analysts could explode definitively in 2022.

Business blockchain

Everything revolves around the blockchain: Bitcoin, NFTs, and some companies that landed on Wall Street this year. Coinbase the best known. The most popular of the cryptocurrency trading platforms had a record debut on Wall Street, also propelled by bitcoin records set in April.

The stock has experienced alternating phases, just like the assets that substantiate its business model. But it was another proof of the maturity of the sector, which has definitively established itself as a specultative or investment asset.

Interested in large financial institutions; it is of interest to central banks around the world, which just this year launched some controlled digital currency projects; interested in those looking for easy money. But also carrying the risks of sensational thuds.