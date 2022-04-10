How was Dakota Johnson’s childhood with her stepfather Antonio Banderas? – Movie News

Good relationships do exist in Hollywood. Actors Dakota Johnson, Melanie Griffith and Antonio Banderas are proof that family is forever.

It was 1996 when Melanie Griffth and Antonio Banderas got married after meeting on the set of Two Much, a romantic comedy in which they were both the protagonists. The actress had previously been married twice, once to Don Johnson, father of Dakota Johnson (Fifty Shades of Grey).

However, love felt like something new for Griffith with Spanish, to the extent that the interpreters decided to tattoo each other’s names, becoming one of the most popular Hollywood couples of the nineties. Little Dakota was only six years old when the Spanish of an “abstract Englishman”, as the actress joked, began to live with her, her brother Alexander and her mother.

Melanie Griffith and Antonio Banderas have been a family for 20 years.



What united love has not been broken not even by divorce due to an alleged infidelity of the actor. Antonio Banderas calls Melanie, Alexander and Dakota “American family”, who continues addressing the actor “daddy”, so he let us see a couple of years ago during the speech he dedicated to him before giving him the Hollywood Film Award for Pain and Glory to whoever was his stepfather for 20 years.

In that speech and other interviews, Dakota has spoken about the immense affection she has for Antonio Banderas, who became a father figure and one of her mentors within the industry. “I was given a father as a gift. In fact, over time I have realized that he has been one of the most influential people in my entire life”expressed the actress in 2019.

And although the also protagonist of The Lost Daughterdirectorial debut of Maggie Gyllenhaal, joked that when one of your parents remarries, the new commitment and the new family seem “a cosmic nightmare unfolding before your eyes in real time”assured that his situation was completely different and he did not have to work in therapy for his mother’s new union.

My stepfather Antonio Banderas burst into our lives. He was very vibrant, very entertaining, very funny. We saw him as someone absolutely incredible. He loved my mother and my brothers and me so overwhelmingly, so intensely, and so loudly that he changed our lives forever.

Dakota Johnson and Antonio Banderas still maintain a father-daughter relationship.



As we said at the beginning, Antonio’s cheating scandal ended in divorce, but he and Melanie are still pretty close. In fact, on more than one occasion they have declared to be best friends, because 20 years together are not in vain.

For the press functions of pain and glorya Pedro Almodóvar film starring Banderas, Melanie was invited to give an emotional speech about her admiration for the actor, in which she recognized that there is no one more passionate about art than her ex-husband. That occasion was also immortalized by Dakota with her unexpected sense of humor, admitting that she did not have a special message prepared, instead, she would let her “daddy” come forward to talk about his film.