How was Emily’s exit in the fifth season of The Handmaid’s Tale? Why did Alexis Bledel leave?

The new season of the series fired one of the most important characters in its history. Find out the details below.

The Handmaid’s Tale is now available in Latin America with its fifth season, which shows the farewell of Emilythe character of Alexis Bledel.

The fifth installment has June (Elizabeth Moss) facing the consequences after the assassination of commander Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes).

On the other hand, the widow Serena (Yvonne Strahovsky) Fred’s cruel widow seeks to elevate her status in Toronto as Gilead’s influence in Canada grows. But she also wants to take revenge on all those involved in the death of her husband.

But that’s not all, since Emily (Bledel) will not be present in the new installment. The beloved character last appeared on the screen at the end of the fourth season, while the premiere of the new chapters reveals that he happened to her.

The departure of the actress was revealed in May. “After giving it a lot of thought, I felt like I had to walk away from ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ right now,” he said in a statement to Variety.

“I am eternally grateful to Bruce Miller for writing such truthful and resonant scenes for Emily, and to Hulu, MGM, the cast and crew for their support.”

How was Emily’s departure from The Handsmaid’s Tale?

The actress has been present in the series since its premiere in 2017, so her absence will undoubtedly impact the plot.

At the premiere, his wife Dylvia (Clea DuVall) tells June (Elisabeth Moss) that Emily has returned to Gilead, apparently to seek her own revenge just as June did with Fred.

The woman left without saying goodbye to her son and Sylvia reveals that they will probably never see her again. “She has left”he reveals to June.

June, devastated by the news, tells Sylvia that she will find her. However, she tells him not to try it, that it is not necessary because she is aware of what the return of his wife to Gilead means.

“I will never see her again, Oliver will never see her again”then add: “Oliver and I will be happy with the time we had with her. She left and then she came back, it’s a lot more time than I thought we’d have. We are lucky in many ways.