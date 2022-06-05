How was Gavi’s mother involved in the Shakira-Piqué affair?

LThe social networks have been in charge of maximizing the separation that this Saturday confirmed Shakira and Gerard Piquebut also to involve people who have nothing to do with it, such as the mother of soccer player Pablo Gavi.

It all started this week. On May 31, an article was published in El Periódico where it was mentioned that the couple lives the worst moment since they began their relationship, in 2010.

A day later on the program “Mamarazzis” it was mentioned that Piqué had been unfaithful to the Colombian singer and that this would cause their separation, in addition to the fact that the footballer had already been living in his apartment for a few weeks.

Blonde and 20 years old, the mysterious friend of Piqué



Laura Fa and Lorena Vazquezfrom the same program, made known on June 2 about the soccer player’s mysterious friend, and a blonde in her 20s who was studying and working as an event hostess was mentioned.

On Thursday Piqué and Gavi, culé teammates, were a trend, but everything was after the tweet published by the Turkish journalist Melih Esat.

Who involved Gavi’s mother?



The Turk, with more than 150 thousand followers, published that the woman with whom Piqué had been unfaithful to Shakira was the mother of Pablo Gavi, who was not aware of what had happened. And although he cited El Periódico as a source, nothing was said about Gavi there, but Esat’s message on social networks gained strength.

Although the same Turkish journalist published a photograph of Gavi with other people, and there he pointed to the player’s mother, he was wrong, because the woman indicated there was the soccer player’s sister, not his mother.

Thus, the social networks were in charge of involving and pointing out someone who had nothing to do with the separation of Shakira and Piquebut with the theme as a trend, people even took advantage of it to make memes.

This Saturday the Colombian and Piqué confirmed that they were separated after 12 years of relationship, and for the well-being of their children, who are their priority, they asked for respect and privacy.