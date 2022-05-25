How was Johnny Depp’s finger cut? This is the version of him and Amber Heard

The defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard keep going.

Over four weeks, the jury has heard several testimonies, including those of the plaintiff – Johnny Depp – and the defendant – Amber Heard- Well, both celebrities took the stand to declare and offer their own versions of the facts.

Among the various aggressions that they experienced as a couple, highlights the partial loss of one of the fingers of the famous Captain Jack Sparrow. Depp blames Heard for cutting off his finger, while she claims it was all the actor’s fault. Below is the version of each.

This would be Johnny Depp in a hospital in Australia after a fight with his ex Amber Heard in 2015. She would have put out a cigarette on his cheek. The fight arose because she would have overheard him talking to his lawyers about a “post-nuptial” settlement. pic.twitter.com/R7jx9aHPvN – Cecilia Martí (@cecimarti79) July 26, 2019

How was Johnny Depp’s finger cut?

Johnny Depp’s version

Johnny Depp points out that the cut on his finger was the fault of Amber Heard, who threw a bottle of vodka in his hand, causing the loss of the tip of his finger, in addition to a nervous breakdown.

“He grabbed the bottle and threw it at me. My hand was on the edge of the bar, tilted. He threw the big bottle and it made contact and it broke all over the place and honestly at first I didn’t feel any pain at all, I didn’t feel any pain. What I felt was heat. It felt like something was dripping down my hand and then I looked down and realized that the tip of my finger had been cut off.

“I was looking directly at my bone coming out. LBlood was gushing out and at that point I went into a kind of… I don’t know what a nervous breakdown feels like, but that’s probably as close as I’ve ever come. Nothing made sense. I knew in my mind and in my heart that this was not life. This is not life. No one should have to go through this.” Depp told the jury during the second week of the trial.

Amber Heard’s version

Throughout the trial, Amber Heard gave two different versions of how her ex-husband lost his finger.

In the first, The actress revealed that Johnny cut his finger by hitting a cell phone against the wall repeatedly until it brokewhile in the second he points out that Depp cut himself with a knife.

Both versions agree that This happened after a strong argument, in which, supposedly, she suffered sexual violence, Well, he points out that Johnny looked for drugs inside his body through a “search for body cavities” and then rape her with a glass bottle.

“He was grabbing my chest, touching my thighs, he ripped off my underwear and proceeded to do a cavity search… He put his fingers inside meHeard recalled through tears.

Surgeon Says Depp’s Injury Is ‘Not Consistent’ With What He Described

As part of his defense, Amber called Dr. Richard Moore as a witness, an orthopedic surgeon who claimed to have performed thousands of hand surgeries in his career, who noted that Depp’s injury was “not consistent” with what the actor described.

Moore stated that there was no record of cuts elsewhere on Depp’s hand, meaning that if Depp’s hand had been upside down on the edge of the bar, the nail would have been injured, but the photos show an injury under the nail and even suggested that it was more consistent that his finger had been crushed in a door or a drawer.

Johnny Depp’s defense denies the surgeon

At the end of his testimony, Moore faced cross-examination by Camille VasquezaDepp’s house, who He denied the surgeon by showing photos of the scene of the discussion between Depp and Heard, the same ones in which broken glass is seen on the floor next to the bar, as well as body tissue.

For his part, Moore acknowledged that he had not reviewed those photos and that he was not aware of the testimony of another witness, Ben King, who found part of the finger in the bar area.