How was Michael Bublé's relationship with Emily Blunt and what song did he dedicate to her

This love story did not stand the test of time or distance. The relationship of Michael Buble with Emily Blunt it ended because of their professions, he as a singer and she as an actress. However, there were many rumors of infidelity, although he dedicated a song special.

Life required them to travel continuously and that made it very difficult for their agendas to coincide. The relationship of Michael Buble with Emily Blunt It started in 2005 and everything seemed to be going from strength to strength, until, from one day to the next, the rumors of infidelity began.

