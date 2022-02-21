How was Spencer’s wardrobe created, the film about Lady Di?

Princess Diana of Wales always attracted attention as a benchmark of style, beauty and glamor. So the film version of a pivotal moment in her life – the height of the crisis with her marriage in particular and with the British Crown in general – was a great opportunity to display incredible costume design. Something that the creative team behind Pablo Larraín’s film knew how to take advantage of very well.

Not only because spectacular dresses and suits are worn in the scenes, but also because the meaning of clothing in the script is a pillar that accompanies and enhances the narrative. Spy on logic changes outfits in Royal protocol and understanding Diana’s emotional bond with her outfits proposes a parallel story to the plot.

Spencer’s costume designer was Jacqueline Durran. If you don’t know, you have to know that he is the one who won an Oscar for Little Women and very soon you will be able to see what he did for the new version of Batman.

At Spencer, he worked side by side with a key firm in the real life of the Princess of Wales, her favourite: the House of Chanel. Coincidentally, Kristen Stewart has been an ambassador for the label since 2013, so everything was perfect for a successful partnership. After an investigation with a lot of archival information, garments that the princess had worn in the 1980s were recreated and others were borrowed.

Durran chose from thousands upon thousands of photos of Diana taken from 1988 to 1992.looked for different styles to decipher which one was better with the idea that the film wanted to tell and carefully noticed an image of a day in which Lady Di had taken her children to school: she wore a black and white Scottish skirt with a red shirt.

“It was our starting point for everything -said the stylist-. It was a very powerful style for a modern woman. And became Diana’s style in the movie”. Thus, they chose for her color block outfits, suits with contrasting lapels and gold buttons, stunning dresses and, also, informal sets of light high-waisted jeans and a T-shirt. The style strategy was conceived on these axes.

Kristen Stewart/Lady Di

1- THE PARTY DRESS

If we talk about haute couture, Spencer’s star is the ball gown she wears for Christmas night. It belongs to the Chanel Haute Couture collection of the spring-summer season of 1988. The original, old and fragile, could not be used. So they made a replica.

Lady Di/Kristen Stewart

2. THE TWEED SACK

The red coat that the protagonist of the film wears when they go to church for Christmas and comes face to face with Camila Parker Bowles belongs to the Chanel collection ready-to-wear autumn winter of the 1988/89 season.

Kristen Stewart/Lady Di

3. THE CLASSIC JEANS

In the scenes of relaxation, those moments between the house and especially when she appears as a mother, Spencer’s protagonist dresses casually. She takes off her princess costume:

Kristen Stewart/Lady Di

OTHER OUTFITS ALSO IMPORTANT FOR THE STORY

Photos courtesy of Chanel

Krirsten Stewart had to put the body. She not only worked on her appearance to meet Diana that she wanted to represent, but she also supported the composition of her character in how she related to the clothes and, even, the actress participated in the design process of locker room. The challenge was to anchor the contrast between the exuberant external beauty and the internal toment, to play with appearances as a weapon and also as a cage. Referring to the organza dress, Kristen described: “A heartbreaking dress because of how beautiful it was. Seeing someone on the bathroom floor in that dress is really heartbreaking. You can not imagine someone who is not well and falls apart with a dress so spectacularly beautiful, so unique and unrepeatable.

For Jaqueline Durran, it was a test passed. “I don’t have enough words of praise. Kristen was a wonderful collaborator and actress to work with,” she recounted, adding, “The way she approached the character of Diana and responded to her wardrobe was amazing. She made the wardrobe mean something with the most subtle change.” According to director Pablo Larraín, the wardrobe fittings are now his favorite memories of the production: “The moments when Diana’s character really came to life.”