How was the attack in which the head of ISIS died, in northwestern Syria

On Thursday, in a targeted night attack carried out by the United States in northwestern Syria, Ibrahim al Hashimi al Qurayshi, leader of the Islamic State, or ISIS, one of the most wanted terrorists in the world, died. The operation – the most important against ISIS after the one in which Abu Bakr al Baghdadi, the previous head of the group, was killed in 2019 – lasted more than two hours and was particularly violent: there is still little information about it. but I’m enough to get an idea of ​​how it went.

Although he was the head of ISIS, relatively little was known about Ibrahim al Hashimi al Qurayshi. For a long time his identity had remained a secret, and his real name, Amir Muhammad Said Abdel-Rahman al Mawla, became known only months after his appointment in 2019 (Ibrahim al Hashimi al Qurayshi was a nom de guerre).

Qurayshi was 45, born in Iraq, and the United States had put a bounty on him of up to $ 10 million. Among other things, they accused him of leading major ISIS terrorist operations, of being responsible for the massacres and kidnappings of members of the Yazidi minority (long persecuted by the group), and of coordinating the serious assault on the Syrian prison of Hasaka. controlled by the Kurdish forces occurred about ten days ago.

For some time, it seems a little less than a year ago, Qurayshi had been living in the three-story building that was attacked by the United States on Thursday: the building is located in Atmeh, a city in the province of Idlib, very close to the border with Turkey and controlled for years by the most radical groups of Syrian rebels. According to various analysts, at the point where the attack took place the radical and extremist group Hayat Tahrir al Sham, hostile to both the Islamic State and al Qaeda.

The United States had been planning the operation for months: with what the New York Times defined “an unspecified tip”, the American intelligence officials had in fact learned that Qurayshi was in the area of Atmeh, and at the beginning of December they had been sure that he lived on the third floor of the building attacked on Thursday.

For the past two months they had carefully studied his habits: Qurayshi hardly ever left the house, he interacted with the outside through a trusted person who lived downstairs, and according to various reconstructions he left the apartment only to go and take a bath in the tub that was on the roof of the building.

The operation, approved on Tuesday morning by President Joe Biden, involved about twenty people including soldiers and special forces, with armed helicopters, war drones and military jets.

The American special forces left Erbil, Iraq, and arrived at the site of the attack around 3 am local time. In Syria, Thursday was an almost moonless night, therefore extremely dark and ideal for operations of this type. Following the events live, in the Situation Room of the White House (the one where the most sensitive meetings take place) were Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and three important officials of the Defense Department.

According to witness reconstructions, the tenants of the building were given 15 minutes’ notice with a loudspeaker by a man who spoke Arabic with an Iraqi accent. The man allegedly warned people inside the building to leave, that the Americans would soon be firing missiles at the building. Ten people had actually gone out, including a man and a woman who were on the first floor and eight children who were on the first and second floors.

At that point it seems that al Qurayshi detonated a bomb, killing himself along with his family. Neither A shooting ensued between American soldiers and people who were still inside the building. Furthermore, once the operation began, one of the American helicopters had a problem (it is not yet clear what type): it was landed, and since it was not possible to fix it in a short time it was destroyed to prevent it from falling under the control of extremist groups.

The attack continued for over two hours, which is quite a long time for operations of this type. In a total of 13 people died, including 6 children and 4 women, according to current reconstructions: it is not clear how many of these people died from the bomb detonated by Qurayshi and how many from the shooting of US soldiers. Associated Press he said that at the site of the attack, in the blood and between the destroyed walls, there were various objects for children, including games and cradles.

One of the things most noticed in the American newspapers was the discrepancy between Biden’s initial announcement, which said that there were no deaths among American soldiers and that eight children had been rescued, and the number of civilians who died in the attack, 13. An attack which, Biden himself said, had been conceived and planned precisely in order to reduce the number of civilian deaths. This is the second time in less than four months that the US government has had to justify the killing of civilians in targeted operations against ISIS terrorists.