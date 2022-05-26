How was the bet that Nicole Kidman, George Clooney and Michelle Pfeiffer made and kept for 20 years

The names Nicole Kidman, George Clooney Y michelle pfeiffer They are synonymous with talent. The three are great Hollywood stars who have reaped success after success during all these long years of career. In addition, they have all been involved in some scandal or news about their sentimental life that makes them have many more things in common than they thought.

However, there are some other facts that unite the three movie actors and that few knew. For example, the actor from Batman and the actress from Moulin Rouge are very close friends. That relationship emerged during the long hours of filming they shared while making the movie The Peacemaker.

George Clooney and Nicole Kidman.

It is publicly known that George Clooney he is a big fan of playing pranks on his colleagues in Hollywood. But it is also known that he never played one of her funny jokes on her friend Nicole Kidman. But that is not the most reliable of their relationship, but a particular bet that they would have made and in which he also participated. michelle pfeifferwho simply dared to bet about 100 dollars.

In 1997, when they were filming the aforementioned film, the actress born in Hawaii made a bet of 10 thousand dollars to her colleague, in which she assured that he would go home and have children before the age of 40. by then Clooney He was 36 years old and had just recovered from his divorce with actress Talia Balsam.

Clearly it was not among his short-term plans or intentions to re-engage in marriage or have children so quickly, for which he accepted without hesitation. To that was added Pfeifferwho also had a very good relationship with both and had shared a poster with the actor in Batman and in A very special day.

Both actresses were convinced that before the four years had passed george His paternal instinct was going to be awakened, but it didn’t happen. However, instead of collecting the money, the heartthrob who makes people around the world swoon increased the value of the bet.

George Clooney and Michelle Pfeiffer.

“He’s a great guy, great with kids. I bet him he would get married and he keeps inflating the bet, from $100 to $100,000. I still think he will do it, he is devilishly handsome, “he said. michelle pfeiffer in 2007. According to the Daily Mail itself, Nicole Kidman She sent him a check for the $10,000 she had wagered and he sent it back and said, “Double or nothing for another 10 years.”

Although it took 20 years to arrive, George Clooney He became the father of twins in 2017, Ella and Alexander, the fruits of his relationship with the Lebanese lawyer and writer Amal Alamuddin, whom he married in 2013. Since then it has been unknown if any of the three Hollywood stars paid his bet.