How was the fight between Olivia Wilde and Mick Jagger that surprised the world

Although today the name of Olivia Wilde resonates all over the world, the actress had a hard time getting to the place she occupies today in the Hollywood industry. Perhaps many do not know it, but halfway through her career she decided to change her last name from Cockburn to Wilde in honor of Oscar Wilde.

Without a doubt it was his time in the series The OC and then Doctor House they allowed him to obtain part of his fame and recognition, but to his credit there is a great track record. She herself decided that she wanted to be an actress when she was only eight years old, that is why, with the goal fixed in her head, she began to study.

Olivia Wilde.

If you are interested in knowing what her first movie was on the big screen and what she looked like, without a doubt The Girl Next Door is a good recommendation for the weekend, a film in which she participated Olivia Wilde in 2004. That was the first of an extensive list and that promises not to end for now.

In her extensive career, the actress and also director has several amusing anecdotes, but the one that wins the prize for the best is her famous fight with Mick jagger. Being the daughter of Leslie Redlich and Andrew Cockburn, two renowned journalists, she grew up surrounded by celebrations with famous personalities, one of them being the star of the Rolling Stones.

Mick is a close friend of Olivia’s parents, so whenever he could he said present at parties. In one of them, in the middle of dinner, he approached the artist super angry and challenged him. She was only five years old and she never, ever forgot that moment.

In several interviews he recounted what happened and trusted that jagger he had taken his place at the table, so he asked her to leave. The rock star’s response was: “No, you’re the one who has to go to sleep.”

Olivia Wilde and Mick Jagger.

“It ended up becoming a recurring joke when I talk to my mother. Every now and then she asks me: ‘Do you remember that time when Mick jagger sent you to sleep?’”, added Olivia Wilde about.