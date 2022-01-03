how was the first year of nextgen consoles? The analyzes of DF

A little over a year has passed since the marketing of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S, and so the Digital Foundry editorial team decides to inaugurate 2022 with an interesting retrospective on the salient events that characterized the launch phase of the latest Sony and Microsoft consoles.

The collective of “tech analysts” obviously started with the announcement of the two families of home platforms and then tackled the question of the great graphic potential of PS5 and Xbox Series X, such as full support for Ray Tracing and upscaling and advanced rendering technologies. by AMD.

The DF special then embraces the most dirimental aspects and, if we want, of greatest interest for video game enthusiasts, namely the timing of launching fully nextgen games and the adoption of features not available in the past generation of consoles. If in the first case the Digital Foundry guys prefer to postpone any judgment on the actual graphics capabilities of PS5 and Xbox Series X / S to the end of the current crossgen development phase, in the second case the journalists linked to Eurogamer.net underline the great advantages guaranteed from the introduction of functions such as those of DualSense controller and, in the Xbox environment, the Quick Resume for the instant start of games and technologies such as FPS Boost to improve backwards compatibility.

As for the future, the DF team expects that from now on first party and multiplatform developers will be able to draw more and more on the computational power of the new consoles to take significant steps forward in the realization of virtual worlds even more immersive and detailed, as the smashing UE5 Matrix Awakens tech demo demonstrates.