How was the Group of Death Qatar 2022? Crosses and analysis

Without a doubt he Group E will be one of the most complex in the Qatar World Cup 2022. After the draw, This sector is considered the one of death for the quality of their rivals and the arduous battle they will have on the playing field to advance.

Spain, Germany and Japan make up the Group Ethe three combined will wait for the definition of the Repechage between Costa Rica and New Zealand which will be played on June 13 or 14.

SPAIN

Spain will participate this year in world number 16 after qualifying for Qatar 2022 at the end of 2021. An important generational change that has kept only Sergio Busquets as the only current footballer of that squad that was crowned world champion in Johannesburg. The rest? Young people with a lot of projection who are already regular starters in the top teams Europe and who want to repeat the feat of their predecessors 12 years ago.

your strategist, Luis Enriquehas also contributed to the style of play that is fast and has a lot of travel on the wings, where it has César Azpilicueta to the right and Jordi Alba by left; the latter had him under his command in the FC Barcelona. During the group stage, Spain suffered only one setback (Sweden 2-1) in eight games played; although it was precisely before the Nordics that sealed their passage to Qatar with a 1-0 victory in Seville through Alvaro Morata.

EQUIPMENT

Unai Simon; César Azpilicueta, Aymeric Laporte, Eric García, Jordi Alba; Koke, Sergio Busquets, Pedri; Pablo Sarabia, Alvaro Morata, Ferran Torres.

GERMANY

For its part, Germany is the protagonist in each worldthe German team appears in the preview as one of the possible entertainers in Qatar 2022trying to get revenge on a Russia 2018 which saw him surprisingly eliminated in the first round.

With a defined and well-known style of play, plus a young and talented group accompanied by some veterans of enormous quality, those led by Hansi Flick they promise to make people talk qatar.

Here are the most important facts to know about the Germans and their path to qualifying for the World Cup.

EQUIPMENT

Manuel Neuer; Jonas Hofmann, Niklas Sule, Antonio Rudiger, Thilo Kehrer; Leon Goretzka, Joshua Kimmich, Ilkay Gundogan; Serge Gnabry, Kai Havertz, Leroy Sané.

JAPAN

The Blue Samurai They will have their mission qatar. The Japanese have been one of the strongest contenders in recent years in Asia And the numbers back them up: since France 1998 they have not missed a single World Cup event. This year’s will be their seventh in a row and there they will try to improve what they have done in Russia 2018: overcome the barrier of the round of 16.

The squad may not be the youngest in the tournament, but it is has a mix of experience between local league players and soccer players who live in EuropeWhat maya oshida (Sampdoria), Wataru Endu (Stuttgart), Gaku Shibasaki (Leganes), Daichi Kamada (Frankfurt), Junya Itō (Genk), Takehiro Tomisayu (Arsenal) and Takumi Minanino (Liverpool), this being the most decisive man for the team during the Qualifiers.

Japan made it through the first round en route to qatar undefeated, with bulky results included, such as 14-0 victory over Mongolia and 10-0 against Burma. Two defeats in the first three matches of the second round set off alarm bells on the Japanese boat, but six wins in a row, including the last three by the same scoreline 2-0, now have the Japanese sailing in calm waters heading straight to the World Cup. .

EQUIPMENT