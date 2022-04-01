How was the group of Spain in the 2022 World Cup? This is how rivals play

Midtime Editorial

Once it was revealed that Spain and Germany they would share the Group Eimmediately the world of soccer recognized that it was one of the most complicated sectors for the Qatar World Cup 2022. And it is that two powers will collide.

And as if that were not enough, to this was added the always complicated and fast selection of Japanas well as the seller between Costa Rica and New Zealand. However, the two European representatives are the favorites to advance in the sector.

How was the group from Spain?

1. Spanish National Team

Luis Enriquewho is among rumors of leaving the Spanish team, found his best version in the Euro 2021 although it was not enough to reach the Final. However, hand in hand with players like yesandSergio Busquets, Pedri and Daniel Olmo they are going to seek to make a great World Cup in Qatar. The Red Fury He had no setbacks to get first place in his group in the European qualifiers and his quality made him arrive as the top seed.

FIFA Ranking: 7

Coach: Luis Enrique

Figure: Sergio Busquets

2. R2. Costa Rica or New Zealand

Costa Rica came in fourth place in the playoffs Concacafin back of Canada, Mexico and United Statesand will find its place in the world Cup in a playoff against New Zealand. The New Zealanders thrashed 5-0 at Solomon Islands in the defining meeting of the Oceania Football Confederation (OFC, for its acronym in English), for which he obtained the right to fight for a place in Qatar 2022 in the repechage match. Costa Rica vs New Zealand will play for a ticket to Qatar 2022 June 13 or 14 (still to be defined).

3. Germany

The Germany of Hans Dieter Flick is in a new process after the exit of Joachim Low of the technical direction in 2021. To this new Germany just surprised her North Macedonia in the UEF PlayoffsA. Other than that he had a flawless run with nine wins. She will be one of the candidates for the title in qatar.

FIFA Ranking: 11

Coach: Hansi Flick

Figure: Manuel Neuer

4. Japan

The Samurai will have their mission in qatar; from France 1998 They have not missed a single World Cup event. This year’s will be their seventh in a row and there they will try to improve what they did in Russia 2018: overcome the barrier of the Round of 16. Japan got through the first round on the way to qatar undefeated, with impressive results included, such as the 14-0 victory over Mongolia and 10-0 against burma.

Two losses in the first three matches of the second round set off alarm bells for the Japanese boat, but six wins in a row, including the last three by the same scoreline 2-0, they now have the Japanese sailing in calm waters straight to the World Cup. At FIFA Ranking They occupy position 23.

FIFA Ranking: 23

Coach: Hajime Moriyasu

Figure: Takumi Minamino

