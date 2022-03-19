How was the legendary How I Met Your Father cameo achieved?

How I Met Your Father had a surprise cameo at the end of the first season, who was he and how did he come back?

WARNING, this article contains SPOILERS!

At the end of the first season of How I Met Your FatherSophie (Hilary Duff) finds herself having a strong love conflict, because her new partner Jesse (Christopher Lowell) tells her that he loves her after their first night together, and also tells her that he wants to stay with her and sacrifice the realization of a concert tour that has always been his dream.

Seeking to put into perspective what is happening, sophie go down to the bar of the building where he lives Jessewhich turns out to be the same where the protagonists of How I Met Your Mother used to meet, and where he meets the very Robin Shcherbatsky (cobie smulders), who advises the character played by Hilary Duff.

Was it her destiny?

About the cameoIsaac Aptaker and elizabeth berger (showrunners of the program) talked with ewwhere they explained the concept behind this moment:

“We wanted to bring in someone from the original cast in a way that felt organic to our story. We really loved the idea that Sophie is at a crossroads, and she gets to talk to someone who we’ve all seen go through various romantic and unfortunate chapters in her own life. I instinctively felt that these two characters needed to meet and talk.” elizabeth berger

Why do you wait for her?

In the same line, Isaac Aptaker explained why they decided to wait until the season finale of How I Met Your Father to include a cameo from the protagonists of How I Met Your Mother:

“We wanted people to meet Sophie and her friends first, and then start bringing in characters from the original show. We’ve had to strike an interesting balance, take a great and beloved franchise and create something that honors it, has many similarities, and stands on its own.”

On the other hand, Isaac Aptaker revealed that for the inclusion of the aforementioned cameo they worked with the creators of How I Met Your Motherso that the attitude and actions of Robin Shcherbatsky match those of the original show:

“We did a lot of work on that scene with Carter Bays and Craig Thomas, because they obviously have a lot of opinions about the outcome of Robin’s story, and we wanted to show that she was at a point in her life where she was very successful, so that she is a very wise character who can teach Sophie something.”

Will another character return?

As well elizabeth berger revealed that cobie smulders reworked the scene with filmmaker Pam Fryman and others from the original show’s production, which led to “an emotional experience for her and all the people with whom she worked”.

Finally, Isaac Aptaker mentioned that the doors are open for other protagonists of How I Met Your Mother who want to appear in the second season of How I Met Your Father:

“I think the original cast is watching the show curiously and wondering if they’re going to get a call to appear. The door is open for them to come back.”

Could it be that in the future of the program we will be able to see the return of Ted (Josh Radnor)Marshall (Jason Segel), Barny (Neil Patrick Harris) or Lily (Alyson Hannigan)?

Cinephiles and cinephiles, what do you think?