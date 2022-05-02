How was the Liga MX 2022 Repechage? This is how the crosses will be

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 01.05.2022 22:03:03





The best of the tournament is coming! Everyone ready because starting next weekend we enter the direct elimination instance in the Closing 2022 with the Repechagein which eight teams will play for four tickets to the Liguillaremembering that four other clubs go directly to the Quarterfinals, among them America that came last with Santiago Solari.

This means that six of 18 clubs have already been mathematically eliminated of any possibility of being champions: FC Juárez with the worst tournament in the history of Tuca Ferretti, Xolos de Tijuana, Club Querétaro, Toluca with everything and the repatriation of Nacho Ambriz, Santos Laguna and León, who fired Ariel Holan two dates end.

This is how the Repechage was

From places 5 to 12 they access the previous round which in Mexico is known as Repechage or Reclassificationhighlighting that in this Clausura 2022 there will be three of the four so-called “big” in this instance, as well as one of the most powerful in the north of the country, among others.

(5th) Puebla vs. (12th) Mazatlan

(6th) Chivas vs. (11th) Pumas

(7th) Rayados vs (10th) San Luis

(8th) Blue Cross vs. (9th) Necaxa

Some of our recommendations

Where to watch the matches? TV channels

Puebla vs Mazatlan | Transmission: Aztec TV | Live online: halftime with minute by minute | Tentative date: Sunday, May 8.

| Transmission: | with minute by minute | Tentative date: Sunday, May 8. Chivas vs Pumas | Transmission: Televisa, TUDN, TV Azteca and Chivas TV | Live online: halftime with minute by minute | Tentative date: Sunday, May 8.

| Transmission: | with minute by minute | Tentative date: Sunday, May 8. Rayados vs. St. Louis | Transmission: Fox Sports | Live online: halftime with minute by minute | Tentative date: Saturday May 7th.

| Transmission: | with minute by minute | Tentative date: Saturday May 7th. Cruz Azul vs Necaxa | Transmission: Televisa and TUDN | Live online: halftime with minute by minute | Tentative date: Saturday May 7th.

When is the Repechage played?

The Liga MX Competition Regulations establish that this Reclassification Phase must be played on the weekend after the end of the Regular Phase; in this case, the Repechage will be played on May 7 and 8, 2022. What concerns to schedules will be confirmed on Monday, May 2.

Rules, format and what you should know

The Repechage is played at single match there is no Round Trip.

there is no Round Trip. The local will be the team that has finished better placed in the table ; this means that those who finished between places 5 to 8 will have that advantage.

; this means that those who finished between places 5 to 8 will have that advantage. The away goals don’t count in this tie.

in this tie. In the event that there is no winner after the regulation 90 minutes, the match is defined in penalties directly.

Which teams advanced directly to Liguilla?

Let’s remember that the four best teams of Clausura 2022 secured their direct ticket to the round of Quarter finals and their rivals will come out of the Repechage. In this case, those classified directly to the Liguilla are:

Pachuca (38 points) tigers (33 points) Atlas (27 points) America (26 points)

Depending on who advances from the Repechage to the Quarterfinals, the matches will be as they are. For example, being the leader, Pachuca will face the worst ranked team of the survivors. America as fourth place will collide with the best placed of the survivors of the Repechage.