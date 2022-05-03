Sports

How was the Liga MX Femenil 2022 Playoff? This is how the crosses will be

Mexico City /

The Regular Phase of the Clausura 2022 of the Liga MX Femenil has come to an endand this Monday, after 17 disputed days, the crosses of the Quarterfinals of the contest were definedwhere eight clubs will seek to reach the Grand Final.

scratched, Chivas, tigers, America, Pachuca, Atlas, Cougars Y Tijuana are the eight clubs that will play the beginning of the Fiesta Grande of the Liga MX Femenil, on the eve of their fifth anniversary; In addition, the champion team will face Rayadas for the title of Champion of Champions, in case those led by Eva Espejo do not achieve the Two-time Championship.

The Quarterfinals will be played as follows:

  • scratched vs. Xolos
  • Chivas vs. Cougars
  • Tigers vs. Atlas
  • America vs. Pachuca

Rayadas was the leader with 43 units and also, at the end of the Regular Phase, Alice Cervantesforward of Chivas, he kept the scoring title After scoring 14 goals, she thus became the second two-time champion in the history of the Liga MX Femenil, as Lucero Cuevas did with America at the time.

Friday and Monday will be the days in which the matches of the Quarter Series will be played, on Friday the First Legs and on Monday the Returns at times to be defined.

