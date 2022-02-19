How was the relationship between Juan Gabriel and Luis Miguel?

Among John Gabriel and Luis Miguel there was always great admiration. The relationship What they had was not a friendship in itself, but the Divo de Juárez, when Luismi was just a child, gave him a very important gift.

There is no doubt that both are two music stars. Each one with his own style has managed to reach the hearts of many people. John Gabriel and Luis Miguel they were never able to establish a friendship because their lives were different and the age difference was very wide. However, they always took it upon themselves to express their mutual admiration for each other.

The relationship between Juan Gabriel and Luis Miguel

several years ago when Luis Miguel was just a child, he received as a gift a special song from John Gabriel, the famous “Divo de Juárez”. It was a jewel for the Puerto Rican who was just taking off in his career.

Although some claim that both had a relationship of friendship that united them, the two great music stars only deeply admired each other.

The song that “Divo de Juárez” gave to “Sol de México” -when he was just a child- was called “Lie“. The same theme was included in the album that marked the debut of Luis Miguel.

Luis Miguel and Juan Gabriel admired each other

It is worth mentioning that, although it was the only song he received from the late John Gabriel, the Puerto Rican boasted about it for a long time. It is logical, because at that time he was only 12 years old and receiving a special theme from one of the most renowned composers in Mexico was a gift to treasure as one of all his jewels.

As we have already mentioned that, during all the years of their careers, Luis Miguel and Juan Gabriel did not have a bond beyond the cordial treatment and recognition between the twothe composer, actor and record producer, went so far as to state that he admired Luis Miguel more than Rocío Dúrcal herselfeven being one of the figures who sang the most songs of his authorship.

Something that was a fact, is that Juan Gabriel, was a key piece in the takeoff of the artistic career of Luis Miguelsince the lyrics of that song ended up being a hit of the moment.

Have you heard Luis Miguel singing that song?