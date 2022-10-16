How was the theory that William Shakespeare reincarnated as the husband of actress Anne Hathaway born?

The mystery that surrounds the actress Anne Hathaway and her husbandis something that almost no one has managed to explain for sure, because it even seems like a story set in the mystery and connection of something unimaginable.

This crazy conspiracy theory stars the actress Anne Hathaway and her current partner, the producer Adam Shulman. Well, besides of course the late and renowned writer William Shakespeare.

The happy couple who met in 2008 and married almost a decade ago, already have two children together, and seem to be one of the most stable couples in Hollywood, however, strange speculation about them has always haunted them.

Many Internet users have claimed to notice an immense somewhat uncanny physical resemblance between Adam and Shakespeare, which gives rise to the hypothesis that there is a reincarnation grows more every day.

That’s right, it all starts with how almost identical they are both. In addition to an additional detail that also scares various users. Turns out the wife of creator of the literary work ‘Romeo and Juliet’ His name was the same as the Hollywood star Anne Hathaway.

Finally, and to further fuel the theory full of intrigues, one of the best-known verses that the legendary writer dedicated to his wife is this: “Life is too short to love you in one life, I promise to look for you in the other”. Could it be that he fulfilled it?