how we will pay it and who does not pay it

January 2022, the payment of the Rai license fee returns to the electricity bill. Higher amounts, therefore, for the next ten months until the turning point of 2023.

In November and December we forgot about the Rai license fee not seeing it in the electricity bill. The subscription, in fact, being of 90 euros it is paid in 10 installments of 9 euros per month, from January to October. After the two-month break we will see his return in the first month of 2022 and it will always be loaded in the bill. Despite the Recovery and Resilience Pact, the Government has not changed – for now – the method of payment of the burden. It will be necessary to wait until 2023 to witness the gap between the RAI fee and light and go back five years.

General guidelines on the Rai license fee in 2022

Nothing will change for taxpayers in 2022. All owners of an electricity user who own at least one television will have to pay the burden. The amount will be added in electricity bill for the next ten months. Subsequently, then, we will see a change of course that Brussels demands. Within the bills, in fact, there must be only the charges relating to electricity. The Rai license fee therefore becomes a improper burden. By signing the Recovery and Resilience Plan, Italy has accepted this directive and consequently will have to take action within on December 31, 2022 to respect the pact.

The future that awaits us

A return to the past, therefore, when so many users they did not pay the tax while owning television audio equipment. In 2021, the recorded income of ordinary charges on private users is 857.6 million euros included in the total rental income of 923 million euros. Recall that the 90 euros do not go totally into the coffers of Rai. The institution only receives 75.4 euros given that the fee passes through the Revenue Agency.

Certainty of revenue could be put at risk in 2023, when the charge will no longer be in the bill. A financial position already in the red could decrease even more, creating greater difficulties for public TV accounts. Will the government find a solution that will be able to please citizens, Rai and Europe?

Rai 2022 license, exempt from payment

The Rai license fee will not have to be paid in 2022 by whoever it is exempt from payment. The reference is to older citizens at 75 years old with annual income of less than 8 thousand euros and no member of the nucleus with their own income (not including carers, domestic workers and domestic workers). The exemption from the charge is rightfully granted to those who they don’t have a TV in home. Citizens with this requirement will have to submit an exemption application in time to avoid the risk of paying the fee for the first half of 2022.