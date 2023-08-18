How Weird Will The ‘La La Land’ Look Starring ‘The Little Mermaid’s’ Ariel And Ursula Be?

Ariel, Ursula and Prince Eric could be the heroes of an animated version of ‘La La Land’. Surely, Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone would be very happy to be replaced as ‘The Little Mermaid’ characters.

love disney movies the little Mermaid, pocahontas And frozen frozen adventure He has a special place in the hearts of his fans. Now that the House of Mouse is about to launch more live-action classics like snow White and the Seven Dwarves, Hercules And lilo and stitch, A user named Alex Pick decided to give flesh and blood versions of the most iconic Disney characters a twist,

To make it more interesting, Ariel and Ursula became its protagonists. La la Land, However, the red-haired princess of Atlantica and the evil sea witch weren’t the only ones to invade other great lands. Crunk’s Emperor’s FoolishnessTiana from The Princess and the Frog, and even cinderella became the hero of films like forest gump, breakfast with diamonds And a star is born, Creativity is the best tool for Disney fans.

ursu la land

In addition to being remembered for the stellar performances of Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, the film La la Land It made history when it was mistakenly declared the winner of the 2017 Oscar for Best Picture. like the original version of the little MermaidUrsula will disguise herself as Vanessa in order to steal the affections of Prince Eric, and thus prevent Ariel from remaining human forever.,

breakfast with tiana

Like Audrey Hepburn’s character, Tiana has big dreams. Initially, the princess works as a waitress, however, she wants to open her own restaurant. What remains unclear is whether Tiana will also turn into a frog in the new version. breakfast with diamonds,

Mr and Mrs Smith

Mr and Mrs Smith It’s a hard film to forget. The film gave way to a romance that developed between the two brad pitt And Angelina Joliewho will be replaced by john smith and pocahontasS. Due to the British explorer’s last name, the title of the film would remain the same as the original. It would be very interesting to see Disney’s Native American princess turn detective.

kronker kronk

With dozens of references to historical moments and important figures, forest gump is a film that has become an icon of the culture, Like Tom Hanks’ character, Kronk has a great personality and always has the best attitude despite Yzma’s nagging.

a dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper will be replaced by Cinderella and Prince Charming in the new version of A Star Is Born. rather a star is born (titled in English), the film will be titled “A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes”, honoring one of the most iconic songs cinderella, It is expected that this idea will reach the big screen by becoming a reality instead of being a fantasy.