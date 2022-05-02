How were the 2022 Expansion League Semifinals?

Midtime Editorial

The Semifinals of the Clausura 2022 tournament were defined after a few Quarterfinals that were not left out of controversyespecially for the series that took place between Cimarrones and Alebrijes, which was led by the improper alignment of the Oaxacan team.

After analyzing the evidence, the Disciplinary Commission punished Alebrijes with a 1-0 defeat, thus erasing the 3-1 advantage they had gained in the Héroe de Nacozari, and in the second leg those led by Gabriel Pereyra managed to get the 0-0 which puts them in the Semifinals for the first time in their history.

Thus, Cimarrones will face Celaya, a club that, after the elimination of Alebrijes and the UdeG, became the best placed in the regular phase, so in case of advancing to the Final, the Vuelta would be at home. The bulls eliminated Cancun FC.

In the other key they will meet Atletico Morelia and the reigning champion atlanteanwhich will seek the double in the season, after kicking Mineros and Leones Negros, respectively.

Expansion League Semifinal Matches

Celaya vs. Maroons

Morelia vs. atlantean

This Monday the dates and times of the four Semifinal matches will be announced.