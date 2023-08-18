How were we in the 90s? This series reminds us

Streaming platforms did not exist, which is why millions of people gathered around the TV every night to enjoy Family Doctor, Friends or Companeros.

in spain 90 Were years of economic prosperity, Because we were still a young democratic country, open to the world for barely more than 10 years. the 90s was also a decade thrives in which series it means. were already own or the arrival of OutsideThe series’ grid was filled with all kinds of titles that delighted some viewers who turned some of them into authentic mass events with millionaire viewer,

duty pharmacy, family doctor, leaving class one of two partner Some of them were. platforms until streaming It wasn’t even in the minds of the people who invented them, that’s why they were millions those who every night they gathered around the telly To enjoy your favorite series. And now that platforms are already part of our day to day, they offer us the possibility trip to the 90s to remember how we were Through the series we grew up with.

Family Doctor (Netflix)

it’s the latest to hit the stage streaming, Netflix The series premiered on July 21. telecinco between nineteen ninety five And 1999, thanks for that, now we can remember that Semi-detached house on the outskirts of Madrid in which Nacho Martin, his children and his father moved; He Bailesol Health Center where Nacho worked as a doctor; radio studio where Alicia, Nacho’s sister-in-law and the children’s aunt, used to have her show every night, eventually marries the protagonist and gives birth to twins; He School Where Maria, along with her best friends Ruth, Chechu and Anita used to go…

Friends (HBO Max)

this has been one of the series they marked an era, There probably isn’t anyone who can say they’ve never seen any of the episodes of the series that aired on NBC between 1994 And 2004, available in the catalog of hbo maxThe plot focuses on adventure and misadventure six youths from new york, Rachel (Jennifer Aniston), Monica (Courteney Cox) Moon (Lisa Kudrow) Ross (David Schwimmer) Shopkeeper (Matthew Perry) and a small coin (Matt LeBlanc) form a joint the gang of friends who live manhattan and what is usually found in apartment or in your bar Habitually, Center Perk. Despite the many changes in his life, their friendship is unbreakable In the uphill battle of moving forward in your professional and personal journeys.

Skipping Class (Amazon Prime Video)

Although this series is after dinner telecinco It can also be considered from the 2000s, the reality being that most of the years it aired are part of the 90s. It attracted the youngest audience ever since 1997 Until 2002, In this Institute 7 Oaka large group of teenagers related in all respects, They party, fall in love, get out of hand and they suffer issues of Youth, To pass through all these situations, your association and the support of your family will be necessary. Inigo is new in town and will connect with the people of the neighborhood who are going through joys and sorrows. some faces are known as Elsa Pataky and can now be seen amazon prime video,

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air (HBO Max)

Although the mansion of now bank family There’s about to be a new tenant as Peacock prepares a reboot of one of the most recognizable and remembered series of the ’90s, the truth is that the fiction starring Will Smith delighted those who Summer mornings in those years were spent enjoying their favourites. series. Will Smith one plays Youth Of Philadelphia that moves stay with their rich relatives till upscale Bel-Air neighborhood, in California. family is made of them Uncle And her cousins ​​Carlton, Hilary and Ashley, there is also Geoffrey Butler, Must have a strong and clever will adjust to his new familystandard of living to which he was not accustomed and imposed by the rules of coexistence his uncle philOne judge was very concerned about his reputation.

Partners (Atrasplayer Premium)

Category antenna 3 Perhaps it was this that most marked the generation that was in full adolescence in those years. partner was in the primetime from the series San Sebastián de los Reyes nineteen ninety eight Until 2002and although there was two gangs of studentsThe reality is that those who aroused authentic passion quimi, vale, luismi, caesar, arancha or sara, with Azcona School As a setting, the plot of the series revolves around life And this issues Of Student And Teacher’s: love, sex, drugs, family and friends.