How WeWard works, the app that pays you when you walk

Walking, rediscovering the places where you live and earning money: here are all the details on WeWard, the app that is conquering Italian users, with over 700,000 downloads in a few days.

WeWard is an app that since its publication on the App Store and Google Play in 2019 it was very successful in France, Spain and Belgium. In recent weeks it has finally made its debut also in Italy, immediately becoming a phenomenon downloaded by over 700,000 people in a few days. Where does this success come from? Quite simply, WeWard pays the user based on how much they walk each day. The app is divided into different sports challenges, but the three main ones concern:

1,500 steps – 1 Ward

3,000 steps – 3 Ward

20,000 steps – 25 Ward

For an effective profit on WeWard it is advisable to reach between 10,000 and 20,000 steps per day. Once the challenge is over, just tap on “validate my steps” to get the small cash prize. In fact, there is no mention of large amounts of earnings: walking at full capacity every day you can accumulate about 4 euros per month, which can be loaded into your account or received in the form of discounts and gift cards. It is also possible to donate the amount to charities supported by the app. To get extra income, you can also invite friends to make use of WeWard and interact with the advertisements and surveys contained in the app, which represent the source of income for the homonymous development team, being WeWard a free application. The cash reward is to be understood not as a source of income, but as a stimulus to acquire a correct lifestyle against a sedentary lifestyle. The data shows that with the app you walk 24% more. Another goal is the rediscovery of the places where we live.

For those who want to try to start a healthy life by earning, we can download WeWard on both iOS and Android devices. Following the download, you need to release your data for create a profile (which by now accumulates all applications). Another important clarification to make is that WeWard works in the background, so it affects the battery life of the smartphone. Finally, the app is fully translated into Italian.