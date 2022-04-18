How will be the Barbie movie that will have Margot Robbie as the protagonist

In 2023, Barbie will hit theaters, a new film about the most famous doll in the world that will have Margot Robbie as the protagonist. And although the production is handled with a lot of secrecy, several important details of the project have come to light in recent days. For example, the cast of stars.

In principle, Ryan Gosling was chosen to give life to Ken, the heartthrob of the story. Emma Mackey, the young woman who rose to fame for playing Maeve Wiley in the Netflix series Sex Education, will also be part of the project. Fans find a very strong resemblance to Robbie, which is why her call was not random. And although it is still unknown what their characters will be, the cast is completed with America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Simu Liu, the trans model Hari Nef and Alexandra Shipp, Ariana Greenblatt, Will Ferrell, Issa Rae, Michael Cera, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Rhea Perlman, Sharon Rooney, Scott Evans, Ana Cruz Kayne, Ritu Arya, Jamie Demetriou, Ncuti Gatwa, and Connor Swindells.

Directing was left to Greta Gerwig, who previously starred in Little Women and Lady Bird, and co-wrote the screenplay with Noah Baumbach. “People usually listen to ‘Barbie’ and think, ‘I know what that movie is going to be,’ and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they’re like, ‘Oh, well, maybe I don’t,'” Robbie said. in an interview and assured that this project represents “an opportunity to be aspirational for younger children”.

It should be remembered that the project began to take shape in 2014 and suffered several casualties. First, the person in charge of writing the script was Announced in 2014, Jenny Bicks, screenwriter of Sex in New York, who was going to be in charge of the film; while Amy Schumer and Anne Hathaway were considered for the main role, but the film was postponed.

As it turned out, the argument is based on the expulsion of the famous doll from Barbieland for not being perfect enough, which is why it will be immersed in the real world.