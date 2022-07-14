How will inflation of 9.1% in the US affect Mexico?

They say that when the United States sneezes, Mexico gets pneumonia. The recent rise in prices in the neighboring country to the north is going to result in higher inflationary pressures to our country, as well as the need for Banxico to follow in the footsteps of the Federal Reserve new increases in the interest rate in order to contain the shortage.

“Again the inflation surprises again in USAwith an annual rise of 9.1% in June, once again exceeding forecasts and continuing to show how complicated the scenario is, the pressures are still far from easing, we thought that the peak of the price rise would be near and now it is not very clear”, commented James Salazar, an economic analyst at IC Bank.

In the case of Mexico, much of the inflation it is imported and we will continue to observe a similar phenomenon for consumer prices in the country, the specialist highlighted. Here annual inflation in June hit 7.99% last month, remaining the highest in 21 years.

Bank of Mexico would go to standardize measures taken in the US

In addition to the above, the rise in inflation in the United States has implications for the monetary politics both from the United States and from Mexico, which see the need to tighten their monetary policy with new increases in interest rates.

In the United States, the market is already discounting that the next meeting of the Federal Reserve The interest rate is going to rise again by 75 basis points and there are even those who speculate that it could be up to one percentage point and this puts a floor on the decisions that Banco de México is going to have to make in the meantime. less standardize the measureSalazar warned.

Part of the idea that inflation is imported is due to the large number of products that Mexico buys from the United States, but in a strict sense it has to do with the fact that we are a very globalized country, very open, in terms of commercial exchange.

“Nearly half of Mexico’s imports come from the United States, but this phenomenon is generalized, if they don’t come from the United States, they come from Europe. It has to do with the fact that there is a wide universe of products that come from abroad or use inputs to produce final goods in Mexico that come from abroad and that are handled in dollars and at international prices, that is why it is said that part of the inflation in Mexico is imported”, explained the specialist.

On the possibility that the peak of the inflation in mexico extends beyond the third quarter of this year due to the rise in inflation in the United States, Salazar believes that the price scenario is becoming more uncertain and complicated.

In his opinion, this phenomenon that is being observed in the United States could easily be transferring to Mexico and more so because the prices of services have room to continue rising, because in some cases they have not yet recovered the levels they had prior to the pandemic.

