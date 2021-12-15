how will it be on PS4? Here are the first, spectacular images

After having sent fans of open world adventures into jujube soup with the video of Horizon Forbidden West at TGA 2021, Guerrilla Games shows the first images of the PlayStation 4 version of the next, highly anticipated role-playing experience to be lived in February 2022 on Sony consoles.

In addressing the oceanic audience of PS4 owners, the Dutch subsidiary of PlayStation Studios reassures fans by sharing a tweet with four strictly in-engine images with scenes taken, in fact, from the version of Forbidden West intended for users of the last-gen console by Sony.

The poker of shots dropped on social by Guerrilla allows us to appreciate the incredible level of detail of the Cars and the big one variety of biomes that we will be able to explore as Aloy once we arrive on the West Coast of the United States of the future. From the richness of the vegetation to the quality of the lighting system, passing through the distance of the view and the definition of polygonal models and textures, everything suggests that in Forbidden West we will see a tangible improvement in every aspect of the component compared to what we experienced in the already excellent. Zero Dawn, and this regardless of your chosen platform.

Without further ado, we leave you to the new images of Horizon Forbidden West and we remind you that the Sony exclusive will be available starting from the ever closer February 18 on PS4 and PlayStation 5.