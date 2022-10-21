How will PSG do without Neymar?

Seen and read about PSG in the French press this Friday, October 21, 2022. The match against Ajaccio, Ekitike holder and Mbappé in his preferential position, the ineffective MNM and a first without Neymar…

The Parisian remembers that PSG’s last trip to Corsica to face Ajaccio dates back to December 17, 2014 and a 3-1 victory in the Coupe de la Ligue. A team coached by Laurent Blanc, where only Marquinhos will still be present this Friday evening, at the François-Coty stadium. It is described as a “world” separates the two teams even if Christophe Galtier treads cautiously on this Despite the injuries (Presnel Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes and Danilo Pereira) and suspensions (Neymar Jr and Sergio Ramos) the expectations surrounding Paris Saint-Germain are very high. Despite three draws in a row, the club from the capital returned to success last Sunday against OM (1-0), with another tactical device and should continue this evening. Finished the 3-4-3, and now four-man defense is in order. The 4-3-1-2 system was worked on again this Thursday morning as revealed The Parisian with Sarabia and Ekitike who alternated on the post of second striker next to Mbappé and in front of Messi.

Christophe Galtier will most certainly inject “a little freshness” without upsetting his team.

The Parisian seeks the reasons for such a lack of efficiency in front of the goal on the part of the MNM. With three goals scored in the last four matches, the Parisian attack is not at its best and unfortunately, Neymar Jr (9 goals in L1) will not be present to face Ajaccio tomorrow evening. Journalists are looking for answers… and so is Christophe Galtier. The first mentioned asked the Rouge & Bleu coach if this lack of performance was explained by the fact that his team became more predictable. “It’s possible… Even if I don’t think that the Marseille match (1-0) was very predictable (…) there is the reality of the goalkeepers opposite, there is also the sequence of matches which sometimes makes us a little less fair”. The calendar is indeed quite busy, with often matches every three days.The Parisian There is also the question of a voluntary management of Parisian stars for the World Cup in Qatar. But for Fabrice Pancrate, a former PSG player, the World Cup “can run through the heads” of Parisian players but “this should not justify this poor form in front of goal”, before concluding that it is more “a lack of success than ‘something else “.

The Team looks back on Paris-Saint-Germain’s season premiere without Neymar, this Friday evening in Ajaccio for suspension, he who has the third playing time of the workforce since the resumption (1,279 minutes, all competitions combined). Recall that the player had the 19th playing time in the squad in 2021-2022, the 14th in 2020-2021, the 10th in 2019-2020, the 13th in 2018-2019 and the 11th in 2017-2018.

Without the Brazilian, PSG scored three goals and conceded none. A yield of one goal every 54 minutes, however lower than that recorded when he is on the pitch (one goal every 35 minutes). To replace him, Hugo Ekitike is the favorite according to the sports daily and will be alongside Messi and Mbappé positioned behind the former Reims striker.

This absence “will offer another face of PSG. Perhaps closer to what decision makers imagined this summer, when the prospect of Neymar leaving was not a taboo. With, in echo, the tactical discussions launched by Mbappé around his positioning. The star of the Blues should find a place he prefers this Friday evening, behind Ekitike, alongside Messi” relates The Team. The French international will have to show that he is more comfortable and more decisive in this role since he will be able to “start his races from further away, take depth and find himself more often in front of the game. he wished for the past few weeks.”