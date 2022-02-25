How will Russia’s invasion of Ukraine affect us Cubans?

The governments of Cuba and Russia have strengthened their ties in recent years, in an attempt to return to the close cooperation they had before the demise of the Soviet Union in 1991. Vulnerable, dependent on an obsolete and absurd economic system, Havana has once again turned to Moscow, which makes it even more dependent. On the first day of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the president of the Duma (Lower House of the Russian Parliament), Viacheslav Volodin, ended his visit to the island. Political support from Havana in the face of what the regime described as “interference” and “propaganda hysteria” by the US and Western powers over the crisis.

However, being an ally of Vladimir Putin now and in the near future will have consequences. Russia will become a world pariah for years to come and will have to face unanimous condemnations and measures from the democratic world. Even progressive formations and governments, such as European communist parties, the executives of Chile and Argentina and the United Nations Organization itself, have already repudiated the invasion of Ukraine.

To support the Russian Government politically today is to support the world bully right now and to fall with him into the web of political exclusion and measures that already go to the heart of your system.

On the other hand, the punishment of the Russian economy, which is already beginning, with very strong and long-lasting industrial, financial, technological and banking sanctions to be detailed in the next few hours, will cause heavy damage in Moscow. His bag has already lost up to 40% of its value on the first day of the war.

All this will impact the lives of Cubans, due to Havana’s dependence on Moscow in sectors such as tourism, credit, industry and technology. Russia is one of Cuba’s top ten trading partners, and both define their partnership as “strategic.” The blow to the Russian economy will worsen even more the already dramatic standard of living of Cubans.

In 2014, Moscow forgave 90% of the debt contracted by Havana, valued at 35.3 billion dollars.

In recent days, Russia extended until 2027 the return of the credits it granted to its Cuban ally between 2006 and 2019 to finance projects in the fields of energy, the metallurgical industry, transport and economic development.

All this is at risk The measures to punish Moscow by hitting its economy could become even more acute if the escalation of the war continues.

The Cuban regime has so far not condemned the military invasion of Ukraine and has not recognized the republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, but has supported Russia in its tensions with the United States and Western powers..

This support will also remove the possibility of a new thaw or rapprochement policy from Washington.

Due to its proximity to Russia and the previous points —political alignment with Moscow, links and economic dependence on a system that will be punished, and distance from Washington and the possibility of a new thaw—, Cuba will be one of the countries in the world that more will resent the war. It will be, without a doubt, the biggest victim in Latin America. The regime’s support for Russia in its attack on Ukraine will be expensive, and the Cubans will pay for it.