How will some regulated and controlled products be distributed in April? › Cuba › Granma

In the context of the international economic crisis that also impacts Cuba and due to problems in the availability of raw materials in the industry, in the month of April there will be affectations in the distribution of regulated and controlled products of the family basket.

The Ministry of Internal Trade explained, through its website, what the distribution of rice, beans, sugar, coffee, eggs, food modules and cleaning products will be like in the nation.

He points out that, for today, it is guaranteed to start the sale of the standardized family basket of fundamental products. The commercialization of rice – a product that is in the process of being distributed – will begin with five pounds. The remaining two pounds will be completed, in the first decade of the month, in nine provinces (Pinar del Río, Matanzas, Villa Clara, Camagüey, Las Tunas, Holguín, Granma, Santiago de Cuba and Guantánamo) and four municipalities of Havana (Cotorro , Boyeros, Arroyo Naranjo and Guanabacoa). In the rest of the territories, the seven pounds of rice can be purchased from the beginning of the month.

Peas will be delivered, replacing beans, in Las Tunas, Holguín and Granma, while it was detailed that sugar is in distribution and there are no difficulties for its completion within the month.

The distribution of the coffee is ensured during the course of April, from the deliveries of the industry, although in unlithographed containers, due to delays in importing the usual packaging. Regarding the distribution of eggs, the regulated per capita and controlled sale are guaranteed, similar to the month of March.

The third distribution of modules with rice, pasta, sugar and sardines –already concluded in the Isle of Youth– continues in the provinces of Havana, Camagüey, Holguín and Santiago de Cuba. Gradually other territories will be incorporated, in correspondence with the arrivals.

Regarding cleaning products, it is indicated that they will be distributed taking into account the availability of the raw material, for which toilet soap will be distributed by composition of nuclei.

For the controlled sale, it was established that the nuclei of a consumer will receive a pill; two users (two pills), three and four users (three pills), five users (four pills), six users (five pills), seven and eight users (six pills), nine users (seven pills), ten users ( eight pills) and 11 or more users (ten pills).

For patients in the prostrate and incontinent program, laundry soap was guaranteed.