How will the qualifiers in playoffs and semifinals be defined in case of a tie at the end of the series?

2022-05-04

Everything is ready and the table is set to define the final stage of the Tournament Closure 2022 where the teams will face a different regulation in this playoff stage that grants two places to the semifinals.

In this playoff that includes the teams Life, Motagua, Victoria and Marathon will throw the rivals of Real España and Olimpia, classified directly to the semifinals by occupying the first two places of the regular rounds.

In these keys, if there is a tie in the global series, there will be no advantage of having had a better goal difference, but they will go directly to penalty kicks.

Something different from the semifinals where if there is a tie in the overall result, whoever has had a better position in the standings will access the final.

For the final stage, the regulations also change since here there are extra times in case there is a tie in everything.

REPECHAGE STAGE

In the event of a tie in points in the repechage, the team that meets the tiebreaker criteria will advance in the following order:

FIRST: The one who obtains the best difference between the goals scored and received in the playoff stage

SECOND: If the tie persists even applying the above criteria, the classified club will be determined through a penalty shootout, respecting the rules of the game.

SEMIFINALS STAGE

In the event of a tie in points, the following tiebreaker criteria will apply:

FIRST: Best difference between goals scored and goals conceded in the semi-final stage.

SECOND: If the tie persists even applying the above criteria, the team that has occupied the best place in the General Table of Positions at the end of the last day of the qualifying phase will qualify.

