How will the return of Jackie and Kelso to the reboot of That ’70s Show? Who returns to the Netflix series

The actor referred to his return to the series with Mila Kunis. Find out the details below.

An excellent news received the fans of the popular comedy That ’70s Show a few weeks ago when it was revealed that much of the original cast will reprise their iconic roles in the reboot of Netflix That ’90s Show.

Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Wilmer Valderrama, Mila Kunis Y Ashton Kutcher struck deals to reprise their iconic roles as Eric Forman, Donna Pinciotti, Fez, Jackie Burkhart Y michael kelso. But that’s not all, as Eric’s parents, Kitty and Red, are also part of the new production.

The new series based on the 90s will star Eric and Donna’s daughter, Leia, who will spend her vacations at her grandparents’ house.

The cast has shared their joy at participating in fiction, almost 15 years after the end of That ’70s Show, the Fox production that was on the air for 8 years and launched the entire cast’s career to fame.

Among them, Ashton Kutcher, who played Michael Kelso, Jackie Burkhart’s ex-boyfriend (Mila Kunis) who becomes a police officer in the final seasons.

The actor in conversation with Variety gave details about his return to fiction and what motivated them to accept the proposal.

How will the return of the protagonists of That ’70s Show to the reboot on Netflix?

“It was really nostalgic being back on set. Mila and I were watching it. We were like, ‘Listen, we’re only in the position we’re in because of that show, so let’s go back and do this.'”

The couple met on the set of the series in 1998, however, they did not start a relationship until 2012. In 2014 they welcomed their first daughter, Wyatt, while in 2018 Dimitri, their second son, was born. Mila and Ashton got married in 2015.

While it hasn’t been confirmed how many episodes Kutcher and Kunis’ characters will be in, the actor noted that he and his wife returned to the set “for a week,” before adding: “It’s really fun. The new cast is phenomenal.”